Follow live coverage of the World Cup 2022 play-off draw after Scotland and Wales learned their potential path to Qatar.Scotland and Wales could meet to decide who goes to Qatar after they were both drawn in the same path for the qualifying play-offs. Steve Clarke's side will welcome Ukraine to Hampden Park in March while Rob Page's team will face Austria in Cardiff. The winners will then meet in a one-off final for a place at the 2022 tournament. One of Euro 2020 winners Italy and Euro 2016 winners Portugal will also miss out after they were drawn in the same section. The games, including all six semi-finals and the following three one-off finals, will take place in the next international break early next year. Follow all the latest reaction from the draw: Read More Scotland and Wales could meet for place at Qatar 2022 World Cup

SOCCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO