German far-right AfD party cancels congress due to COVID

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany, which has opposed many of the country's pandemic restrictions, has canceled its planned party congress next month due to the surge in coronavirus infections. Germany has seen record infection rates in recent days...

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
Two German states cancel all Christmas markets due to Covid spike

The German states of Savony and Bavaria have both cancelled all Christmas markets for the winter 2021/22 season, the very week that many were set to open.The country is experiencing a spike in Covid cases in various regions, with chancellor Angela Merkel describing this fourth wave as “dramatic”.Bavaria announced the market closures, which will affect towns such as Munich and Nuremberg, on Friday, with state premier Markus Söder saying: "The situation is very, very serious and difficult.“We have a clear goal: fighting corona, protecting people and protecting the health care system."This affects popular Christmas markets including ones in Dresden and...
Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures

Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was spreading quickly — a decision that could help the country's leaders as they struggle to tackle a sharp rise in infections.The ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court came hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz planned to hold talks on the situation with the country's 16 state governors. There has been a string of calls from experts and politicians for tougher restrictions, but Germany's federal structure and the...
French right contenders in final push ahead of presidency choice

Five contenders from France's conservative Republicans party crossed swords in a final debate on Tuesday ahead of party members choosing its candidate to take on President Emmanuel Macron in next year's elections. With no polling among the party members who will make the choice, the race remains wide open even in the last hours ahead of the party congress beginning Wednesday which will have a crucial impact on the shape of the April 2022 election.
As Merkel bows out, Europe seeks new leader

Angela Merkel's departure from the political stage after 16 years as chancellor has not only ushered in a new era in Germany but also shakes up the power balance in the EU. Her successor-in-waiting to lead Europe's biggest economy, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, as well as France's President Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi have all been touted as candidates to take over Merkel's mantle as the leader of Europe. But analysts warn that none may be immediately capable of assuming the task, given the European Union's myriad of unresolved challenges -- ranging from an internal dispute over the rule of law to the risk of geopolitical marginalisation, to the after-shocks of Brexit. Lauded for her steady hand in steering the bloc through crisis after crisis, Merkel, who will quit politics when Scholz is officially elected chancellor in December, is leaving the stage while still immensely popular at home and abroad.
New lockdown announced in Europe

The Netherlands has once again tightened its pandemic restrictions, with a new overnight lockdown announced by the government. The state is battling a record-breaking Covid-19 surge, as hospitals face a ?code black? scenario. Starting from Monday, all bars and restaurants will be closed during night hours and non-essential stores will...
The Trap at the Poland–Belarus Border

In The Nation, Professor of Political Science David Ost describes the border tensions that have left migrants caught between the autocratic-leaning governments of Poland and Belarus. Professor of Political Science David Ost, an expert on Eastern European politics and society, writes in The Nation of how Poland’s ruling party turned...
Queensland Human Rights Commission flooded with inquiries due to Covid border confusion

The Queensland human rights commissioner, Scott McDougall, says the commission has received a spike in inquiries due to confusion about the state’s Covid border rules. McDougall said that in the past few weeks, since the Queensland government announced its plans to reopen the state border, more than a third of inquiries had been about Covid issues as a lack of detail had “created a vacuum where misinformation is able to be spread”.
