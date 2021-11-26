ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The 5 Most Important Cryptocurrencies Other Than Bitcoin

thekatynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillionaire Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, frequently tweets about various cryptocurrencies, affecting their prices. For example, Musk posted a photo of his Shiba Inu puppy several times during 2021, which seems to have pushed the price of the Shiba Inu token up. But on October 24, Musk stated that...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood's Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now and Hold

Institutional investors currently own 7.7% of circulating Bitcoin. Cathie Wood think institutional investors will allocate more money to Bitcoin in the future. Cathie Wood believes the price of Bitcoin could reach $500,000 by 2026. In September, the SkyBridge Alternatives (SALT) Conference took place in New York, where many Wall Street...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out On Shiba Inu? Buy This Breakout Cryptocurrency Instead

Shiba Inu has fallen nearly 50% from its high. The Avalanche blockchain is the fourth-largest decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Avalanche is the fastest blockchain-powered smart contract platform. Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) skyrocketed to an all-time high in October, rising more than 153,000,000% from its 52-week low on Nov. 28, 2020. However,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Has Surpassed PayPal In Transaction Volume And Could Leave Behind Mastercard 'In Time' Too, Says Intelligence Firm

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which has already exceeded PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in terms of transaction volume, could surpass Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) “in time,” according to blockchain intelligence firm Blockdata. What Happened: Bitcoin could attain the transaction volumes attained by Mastercard in five years, as per Blockdata. However, the...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Reveals Two Altcoins He’s Watching in the Crypto Space

Bitcoin bull Tim Draper is naming two altcoins in the crypto markets that he’s keeping an eye on due to their strong fundamentals and unique use cases. In a new interview on Bloomberg Markets, the billionaire venture capitalist says that open-source programmable blockchain Tezos (XTZ) has the things that he wants to see in a crypto project.
STOCKS
itechpost.com

Ethereum Killers List: 3 Cryptos to Invest In Aside From ETH

Although Ethereum rose by 500 percent since the start of the year, three other cryptocurrencies outperformed it in the market with over 5,000 percent gains. Traders might want to invest in these cryptocurrencies before the year ends. Standing behind Bitcoin, Ethereum is the second biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. It...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
95.5 FM WIFC

Cryptocurrencies brace for winter, virtual Adidas and a bitcoin city

(Reuters) – Cryptocurrencies survived one of the largest market shocks since the earliest days of the pandemic last week, with El Salvador a notable dip buyer, while investors decided not to share Adidas’ excitement over a foray into the buzzy metaverse. El Salvador’s plans to build the world’s first “Bitcoin...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Bitcoin Ethereum#Currencies To Invest#Nexo#Btc
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Going Up Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 3.08% to $0.2066 over 24 hours early Monday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 7.43% over a seven-day trailing period. DOGE fell 2.2% and 3.31% against Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively over 24 hours. In the last 30 days, DOGE has fallen 28.78%, while in...
STOCKS
Fortune

4 cryptocurrencies to watch in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If it hadn’t already, crypto reached the mainstream in 2021. Total cryptocurrency market capitalization eclipsed $3 trillion, financial regulators from D.C. to Beijing started taking the asset class very seriously, and Elon Musk tanked Dogecoin on Saturday Night Live.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Washington Post

Is India Banning Cryptocurrency? How Can It Do That?: QuickTake

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for cryptocurrency trading, even though the ability to trade Bitcoin and its peers freely and anonymously undermines the country’s limits on the convertibility of its currency, the rupee. The central bank is clear that it wants all private cryptocurrencies banned while it creates an official digital currency. The government, however, is open to exceptions to promote blockchain technology. Amid these competing goals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration is racing to finalize legislation in time for the last parliament session of the year.
CURRENCIES
makeuseof.com

The 9 Biggest Risks for Crypto Investors (Both Beginners and Veterans)

Cryptocurrencies have exploded in popularity over the last decade, and almost everyone is talking about them or investing in them. However, cryptocurrency investments are unlike any other in the financial system. They defy conventional investment trends and are prone to ludicrous swings. There are over 10,000 cryptocurrencies and a slew...
STOCKS
thekatynews.com

Bitcoin Will Hit 100K USD: Experts

It was a roller coaster ride for Bitcoin in 2021. After the up and then low, it has finally secured its highest position by securing 68K USD for the first time this year. However, it soon came down to 56K USD. So, with this roller coaster ride of Bitcoin, one can find too many more things happening. However, looking at the latest high point, it has remained all-time high. Yet, several experts feel that Bitcoin […]
MARKETS
thekatynews.com

Why Can Bitcoin Prove out to be a Generational Wealth?

One short film called Bitcoin Is Generational Wealth by the filmmakers’ Matt Hornick and Tomer Starlight. It was released this month on 1st 2021 and talked about the fundamental value proposition of the BTC. One may find too many projects in the world seeking the option to enrich their founding members along with offering you some substantial revenue in the USD for anyone who intends to join the robust and secured money network. This system is based on humanity as per the fundamental rights to own property and has liberty. As we see people all over the world watching this short film, many reacted in different ways. Bitcoin lovers very well know why coins entered the market in 2009. It has come as a direct response to the recession the central banks and other financial institutions have faced in the fatal year. However, these banks feel emotional as they see a bright future of Bitcoin, which their traditional money fail to offer.
MARKETS
thekatynews.com

Understanding Bitcoin Taproot as it goes live

It’s been a while to hear anything about the Taproot networking belonging to the oldest and largest digital coin – Bitcoin. The update about this network came this Sunday and looking at it, we can get an accurate picture. However, it failed to prove the mettle to the sliding kind of momentum. It comes up at the end of this week to get the surprise. It seemed to have gone up to the ground of around 58.5K USD coming along with around eight per cent taking the weekly decline. As per the group called CoinMarketCap, the entire digital market capitalization has remained around 2.6 trillion USD this week. In the longer run, we have seen the digital currencies like ETH and Bitcoin seem to have gained over the 6 and 2 fix fold, respectively, in 2021.
CURRENCIES
thekatynews.com

How Bitcoin Helps The Poor in a developed nation?

We often hear that even the poorest of the poor man can be happy, and no one can envy him seeing with his happiness. For ages, we have heard that money cannot buy you happiness, and thus even the poorest of all can always be happy. On the other side, even the affluent can never be happy and satisfied. He can remain bitter despite having all the fabulous wealth. Some of us can rebel in accepting these ideas as we feel that Bitcoin is only meant for the rich. However, the fact is it can help the poor people in any developed nation. Thus we often hear from people that Bitcoin is restricted only to the rich, and it will only benefit the affluent people of any society. Experts, on the other hand, have a different story to narrate. They feel that Bitcoin can solve the poverty issue in many places, particularly the developed nations.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy