Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner chats with All-American LB J Leman about the Illini's 47-14 win over Northwestern, the 2021 season and a big offseason ahead. Leman discusses what went so well for Illinois against Northwestern, what the win says about the program and what it can mean moving into the offseason. The guys then discuss the offseason ahead including what players could play in the NFL next season and the Illini's top offseason needs.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO