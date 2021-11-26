Thomas Tuchel Challenges Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Fulfill His Potential at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has challenged midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to fulfill his potential at the club following a string of impressive performances.

The midfielder came off the bench against Juventus in mid-week, replacing the injured N'Golo Kante and had a great impact.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash vs Manchester United, Tuchel set a challenge for the 25-year-old.

When asked about his previous comments on the midfielder, Tuchel said: “I did not say it because I was not happy before (challenging Loftus-Cheek to prove his worth). I was just mentioning, I will always repeat it even now. I see the potential and he knows about his potential."

The German continued to discuss the potential that Loftus-Cheek has and what he must do to reach the next level.

"I think as an academy player everybody was aware about his potential," he said. "The next step for him is to show it to everybody, everybody in the stadium must go home and know how good and strong Ruben is. That is the next step, to actually put the potential on the street and drive the car as fast as possible. This is what he is doing since many weeks, otherwise there would be no chance for him to play.

"It is about performance and he deserves to play. He deserved to play some weeks ago. He is in competition with N’Golo, Jorgi, with Mateo, with Saul. He is in one of the toughest competitions for minutes on the pitch. I can only repeat, I am still happy with Ruben. He was part of a fantastic performance (vs Juventus). This is what we expect because we can expect it from him. We will stay very demanding because of his potential.”

Loftus-Cheek will likely start as the Blues face Man United on Sunday, with Kante suffering from an injury. It is up to him to now prove his worth and stake a claim for a starting spot in Tuchel's XI.

