ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Challenges Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Fulfill His Potential at Chelsea

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has challenged midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to fulfill his potential at the club following a string of impressive performances.

The midfielder came off the bench against Juventus in mid-week, replacing the injured N'Golo Kante and had a great impact.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash vs Manchester United, Tuchel set a challenge for the 25-year-old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49FzW3_0d7Nzn4T00
IMAGO / Action Plus

When asked about his previous comments on the midfielder, Tuchel said: “I did not say it because I was not happy before (challenging Loftus-Cheek to prove his worth). I was just mentioning, I will always repeat it even now. I see the potential and he knows about his potential."

The German continued to discuss the potential that Loftus-Cheek has and what he must do to reach the next level.

"I think as an academy player everybody was aware about his potential," he said. "The next step for him is to show it to everybody, everybody in the stadium must go home and know how good and strong Ruben is. That is the next step, to actually put the potential on the street and drive the car as fast as possible. This is what he is doing since many weeks, otherwise there would be no chance for him to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EFdYC_0d7Nzn4T00
IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"It is about performance and he deserves to play. He deserved to play some weeks ago. He is in competition with N’Golo, Jorgi, with Mateo, with Saul. He is in one of the toughest competitions for minutes on the pitch. I can only repeat, I am still happy with Ruben. He was part of a fantastic performance (vs Juventus). This is what we expect because we can expect it from him. We will stay very demanding because of his potential.”

Loftus-Cheek will likely start as the Blues face Man United on Sunday, with Kante suffering from an injury. It is up to him to now prove his worth and stake a claim for a starting spot in Tuchel's XI.

More Chelsea Coverage

  • Thomas Tuchel offers Ben Chilwell injury update: "The next six weeks will tell the story"

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
punditarena.com

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea adapting to injuries

Thomas Tuchel on injury options. Since Chelsea have had a rough time of injuries lately, Thomas Tuchel is happy to have a majority of players fit and ready to play again. In a recent press conference, he explained how he managed, without his two main striker options. He said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

How Leicester should setup to beat Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea

Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City are hoping to overcome the difficult task of facing the Premier League’s best side this season, Chelsea, after enduring a turbulent period prior to the recent international break. There’s actually quite a lot of similarities between this fixture and Leicester’s last Premier League game that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#German#N Golo#Xi
90min.com

Thomas Tuchel reveals how Chelsea got the better of Juventus

Thomas Tuchel has revealed the tactical adjustments that allowed Chelsea to beat Juventus 4-0 on Tuesday night. The Blues have leapfrogged Juve in the standings and secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with one game to spare. Chelsea lost 1-0 to Juventus in the reverse...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel not planning January return to Chelsea for Conor Gallagher

Chelsea have no plans to cut Conor Gallagher’s Crystal Palace loan stint short in January.Manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted the best place for Chelsea midfield talent Gallagher remains at Selhurst Park for the remainder of the current campaign.The 21-year-old has lit up the Premier League with Patrick Vieira’s Eagles and made his senior England debut in the 10-0 San Marino thrashing.The Blues will not tinker with their immediate plans for Gallagher however, and will assess his longer-term situation next summer.“I have not thought about bringing him back earlier, because it’s also important for him to be happy where he is,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel praises Chelsea’s ‘wild momentum and freedom’ in attack

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea have developed a “wild momentum and freedom” in their attack under his stewardship.The European champions roared back to winning ways to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League with a convincing 3-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.The Londoners were strong and fluid as they swept aside the Foxes with wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell, against his former club, particularly impressive.Manager Tuchel feels the effectiveness of the wide men – which on other occasions could be Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso – underlines how far the team have come.The German said: “I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Flying full-backs are helping Chelsea says Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea have developed a “wild momentum and freedom” in their attack under his stewardship. The European champions roared back to winning ways to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League with a convincing 3-0 win at Leicester on Saturday. The Londoners were strong and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
489
Followers
4K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy