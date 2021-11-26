ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ireland extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland, one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, will make COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults in a sharp ramping up of plans to provide additional protection, the health minister said on Friday. Almost 90% of Ireland’s eligible 3.9 million people...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Covid news – live: Boris Johnson clashes with scientists over Omicron response as booster vaccines ramped up

Boris Johnson has clashed with scientists over how to respond to the threat of the omicron Covid-19 variant, urging the public not to scrap social plans in the run-up to Christmas.After the emergence of the new variant of concern, which is thought to be highly transmissible, the government introduced mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport from Tuesday.However, ministers rejected calls for more stringent restrictions, with the prime minister insisting that Christmas parties and school events should still go ahead. Instead, he vowed to “throw everything” at the booster programme.This message seemed at odds with the advice given...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Inside Politics: Covid booster programme to be extended amid Omicron fears

The Covid pandemic is once again moving at break-neck speed. Six cases of the new Omicron variant have been discovered in Scotland, it has been announced this morning as Japan closes its borders and the World Health Organisation warns that the heavily mutated strain will spread “at a global level”. Later today, the vaccines watchdog is expected to expand the booster programme to all adults in a bid to save Christmas. Away from the pandemic, Labour will call for an overhaul of the rules governing the conduct of ministers amid accusations of Tory sleaze, and France says it is willing to work with the UK to solve the migration crisis but that it will not be “held hostage” by domestic politics in England.
WORLD
wkzo.com

Austria extends COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days

VIENNA (Reuters) – An Austrian parliamentary committee on Tuesday, as widely expected, approved a decree extending the country’s COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days, bringing its total duration to 20 days, which the government has said is the longest it will last. Faced with surging daily coronavirus infections, the conservative-led government...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Correlation between traffic air pollution and stroke admissions in Ireland

There is a correlation between traffic-produced air pollution and stroke admissions in Ireland an Oireachtas committee has been told.Dr Colm Byrne, from the Irish Doctors for the Environment and consultant geriatrician at the Mater Hospital in Dublin carried out research into air pollution and stroke incidence in Ireland.Dr Byrne told the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action, that air pollution from cars affects respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.The committee heard from a number of people about the Government’s plan to have one million electric vehicles on Ireland’s roads by 2030.Speaking about the effects of air pollution, Dr Byrne...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Donnelly
The Independent

Covid boosters to be recommended for younger adults ‘within hours’, says minister

Top scientists advising Boris Johnson’s government are set to unveil new guidance on extending the rollout of Covid booster shots to younger adults on Monday, a health minister has said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has been asked to consider boosters for under-40s, as well as reducing the gap between second doses and boosters.“We’re awaiting that advice. I hope it will come, hopefully later today,” junior health minister Edward Argar told Sky News on Monday.On the recommended changes, aimed at limiting the spread of the Omicron variant, he added: “I don’t think [advice] has been formally delivered,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

People with the Omicron variant have 'extremely mild' symptoms and haven't had to be hospitalized yet, says the South African doctor who first reported it

A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Covid 19#Booster#Nightclub#Dublin#Reuters#Hospitalisations
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘extremely unlikely’ to trigger major new Covid wave in UK, saysvaccine expert

A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkzo.com

Cuba tightens restrictions on eight African countries over Omicron concerns

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba will ratchet up restrictions from Dec. 4 on passengers from certain African countries over concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant, the country’s Communist-run government said on Monday. The World Health Organization said on Monday that the Omicron variant carried a “very high” risk of infection surges....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
WORLD
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Shanghai canceled over 500 flights, closed schools, and suspended hospital services because of 3 COVID-19 infections

Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy