Ireland extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults
By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
4 days ago
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland, one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, will make COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults in a sharp ramping up of plans to provide additional protection, the health minister said on Friday. Almost 90% of Ireland’s eligible 3.9 million people...
Boris Johnson has clashed with scientists over how to respond to the threat of the omicron Covid-19 variant, urging the public not to scrap social plans in the run-up to Christmas.After the emergence of the new variant of concern, which is thought to be highly transmissible, the government introduced mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport from Tuesday.However, ministers rejected calls for more stringent restrictions, with the prime minister insisting that Christmas parties and school events should still go ahead. Instead, he vowed to “throw everything” at the booster programme.This message seemed at odds with the advice given...
The Covid pandemic is once again moving at break-neck speed. Six cases of the new Omicron variant have been discovered in Scotland, it has been announced this morning as Japan closes its borders and the World Health Organisation warns that the heavily mutated strain will spread “at a global level”. Later today, the vaccines watchdog is expected to expand the booster programme to all adults in a bid to save Christmas. Away from the pandemic, Labour will call for an overhaul of the rules governing the conduct of ministers amid accusations of Tory sleaze, and France says it is willing to work with the UK to solve the migration crisis but that it will not be “held hostage” by domestic politics in England.
VIENNA (Reuters) – An Austrian parliamentary committee on Tuesday, as widely expected, approved a decree extending the country’s COVID-19 lockdown by 10 days, bringing its total duration to 20 days, which the government has said is the longest it will last. Faced with surging daily coronavirus infections, the conservative-led government...
There is a correlation between traffic-produced air pollution and stroke admissions in Ireland an Oireachtas committee has been told.Dr Colm Byrne, from the Irish Doctors for the Environment and consultant geriatrician at the Mater Hospital in Dublin carried out research into air pollution and stroke incidence in Ireland.Dr Byrne told the Joint Committee on Environment and Climate Action, that air pollution from cars affects respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.The committee heard from a number of people about the Government’s plan to have one million electric vehicles on Ireland’s roads by 2030.Speaking about the effects of air pollution, Dr Byrne...
Top scientists advising Boris Johnson’s government are set to unveil new guidance on extending the rollout of Covid booster shots to younger adults on Monday, a health minister has said.The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has been asked to consider boosters for under-40s, as well as reducing the gap between second doses and boosters.“We’re awaiting that advice. I hope it will come, hopefully later today,” junior health minister Edward Argar told Sky News on Monday.On the recommended changes, aimed at limiting the spread of the Omicron variant, he added: “I don’t think [advice] has been formally delivered,...
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Union-wide roll-out of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine version for five- to 11-year-old children will begin Dec 13, one week earlier than previously planned, Germany’s health ministry said on Wednesday. Germany is due to receive 2.4 million doses for use as a two-dose regimen, the...
A South African doctor who first flagged the Omicron variant said her patients had mild symptoms. Dr. Angelique Coetzee said she also hasn't had to hospitalize anyone with the new variant yet. That being said, it's too early to determine the variant's risk of severe disease or possibility of evading...
A vaccine expert says it is “extremely unlikely” that the new Omicron variant will trigger a major new wave of the Covid pandemic in the UK, despite the sudden return of travel restrictions.Professor Andrew Pollard revealed his “optimism” that current vaccines will continue to prevent serious disease – and suggested Omicron will not outrun the dominant Delta variant in Europe.Alarm over Omicron has seen the UK impose flight bans on countries across southern Africa, where it was discovered, and warnings that domestic restrictions may be need to be reimposed.Prof Pollard, the director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said it...
HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba will ratchet up restrictions from Dec. 4 on passengers from certain African countries over concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant, the country’s Communist-run government said on Monday. The World Health Organization said on Monday that the Omicron variant carried a “very high” risk of infection surges....
A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
ZURICH (Reuters) - The first probable case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Switzerland, the government said late on Sunday, as the country tightened its entry restrictions to check its spread. The case relates to a person who returned to Switzerland from South Africa around a...
All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Forty-two cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in 10 European Union countries, the head of the EU's public health agency said on Tuesday. Authorities in the 27-nation EU were analysing another six "probable" cases, Andrea Ammon, who chairs the European Centre for...
Masks are being recommended in England’s schools before their compulsory return to shops and public transport as a third case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was detected in the UK. A further escalation of measures to combat the spread of the concerning new strain of coronavirus was announced when...
