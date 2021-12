Battlefield 2042 is coming in hot in a couple of days, giving you multiple options for your multiplayer shooter preference this holiday season, and between it and Call of Duty: Vanguard, one should definitely float your boat. Unfortunately for Battlefield 2042 though, the myriad of issues that hampered the beta last month have still not been fully ironed out. The biggest issue is one that was present during the beta and here as well and that is the stuck on loading screen issue. Without a fix, this leaves you staring at the loading screen until the end of time. Luckily, we’ve got the solution, so here’s how to fix the Battlefield 2042 infinite loading screen.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO