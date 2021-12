Boris Johnson has clashed with scientists over how to respond to the threat of the omicron Covid-19 variant, urging the public not to scrap social plans in the run-up to Christmas.After the emergence of the new variant of concern, which is thought to be highly transmissible, the government introduced mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport from Tuesday.However, ministers rejected calls for more stringent restrictions, with the prime minister insisting that Christmas parties and school events should still go ahead. Instead, he vowed to “throw everything” at the booster programme.This message seemed at odds with the advice given...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 57 MINUTES AGO