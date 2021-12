RTX gaming laptop deals are proving some of this year's absolute best Black Friday gaming laptop deals. Period. And this one at Newegg is a demonstration of exactly that. It's a beast of a machine, powered by the much desired, often out-of-stock RTX 3080 graphics card. That makes this one of the best laptops for gaming currently available, and you can save $400 by buying it this Black Friday from Newegg for $1,899 instead of the usual $2,299. You can also use a rebate to save an additional $100, bringing this down to $1,799.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO