Herman and Hilda

The starting point for today’s story is a wedding that took place on this day in 1894. This may not seem significant, but today is the first day of a new church liturgical year. It is also the beginning of the season of Advent. Things have changed over the years, but the liturgical color for Advent is now considered blue by most churches that care about liturgical colors, and the emphasis during Advent is preparing for the coming of Christ. Many of you will remember that the liturgical color for Advent was purple in years gone by, and Advent once had an emphasis on penitence, along with the season of Lent, which was also designated with the color of purple. I have commented in several previous blog posts that there was a time when weddings in Lutheran churches were not performed during these penitential seasons. Having said that, let me point out that the season of Advent began on December 2nd in 1894, so I think it may have been possible that the marriage I will discuss today took place on November 28th in order to get it done before Advent started.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO