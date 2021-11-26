The Raider Nation family

Like the green bean casserole your self-medicating cousin whipped up in a Thanksgiving morning frenzy, the Raiders-Cowboys game wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty, but it turned out to be a real crowd-pleaser nonetheless.
CBS’ Thursday afternoon broadcast averaged 37.8 million viewers, making it the second most-watched Thanksgiving NFL game since Nielsen kicked off the People Meter era back in 1987 and the league’s biggest regular-season outing in 28 years. The day after the game, CBS had projected that the final deliveries would reach a record 38.5 million viewers, a discrepancy caused by the network’s slightly inflated out-of-home estimates. (Given the...
