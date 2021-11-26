ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Raider Nation family

By Big Dog McJ
silverandblackpride.com
 4 days ago

What a great win last night huh? Much needed, and much appreciated on Turkey day! But I saw something on here after the game that both bothered me, and reminded me of what the Raider Nation is all about. During the post game thread, a well known poster (I'm not gonna...

www.silverandblackpride.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys-Raiders Game

Tempers flared during the second half of the Cowboys-Raiders game, as the two sides found themselves in a brawl on the sidelines. The officiating crew did a decent job of breaking up this fight, but one of the referees actually paid the price for defusing the situation. The camera crew for CBS showed one of the officials with a cut on their chin.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Vegas Nation Blitz — State of the Raiders

The starting safety expects a large contingent of friends and family to make the 250-mile trek from his hometown on Thursday to cheer against their former favorite team, the Cowboys. By Adam Hill / RJ. November 23, 2021 - 6:42 pm. Center Andre James said consistency and hard work are...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Raider Nation#W
fox42kptm.com

Get the whole family together for National Games and Puzzle Week!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Games and Puzzle Week takes place during the week of Thanksgiving because the whole family is normally in town to help celebrate, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The goal of the week is to bring the family together and to learn about each other. Families will learn...
OMAHA, NE
everythinglubbock.com

Watch Replay: Red Raider Nation’s Countdown to Kickoff, TTU vs Okla. State

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following an exciting end to last weekend’s home game, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will now face the Oklahoma State Cowboys Saturday evening. David Collier, Mason Horodyski and EverythingLubbock.com’s Phil Mayer provided all the information you needed to know prior to the game on KAMC’s Red Raider Nation: Countdown to Kickoff.
LUBBOCK, TX
reviewjournal.com

Vegas Nation Gameday Live — Raiders at Cowboys for Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving football festivities have kicked off and the Raiders are up next when they take on the Cowboys at 1:30 p.m. The Vegas Nation crew keeps you up to date with the latest before kickoff. THE LATEST. RJ. November 25, 2021 - 1:52 pm. Raiders fans descended upon ATT...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

NO TURKEY FOR ME...PASS THE CROW!

Love eating crow after I wipe the egg off my face!. Here I was killing their crappy play and preparing for the rebuild (who wasn't?) and they come out and pop the Cowboys on probably the best game for such a holiday event. It may have been a bit sloppy, but that was a damn crazy game.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
silverandblackpride.com

Final score: Raiders 36, Cowboys 33 in overtime

In their third overtime game of the season (they also played three OT games in 1985), the Las Vegas Raiders took advantage of many Dallas Cowboys miscues to win a huge game for them and making their Thanksgiving weekend a happy one. Let’s take a quick look at the game:
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders-Cowboys second half open thread

The Las Vegas Raiders have gotten most of the breaks, but this game is still too tight for comfort. Enjoy the second half.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Raiders Thanksgiving game most-watched since 1990

One of the benefits - or drawbacks depending on the outcome of the game - of playing the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving is there’s more attention on the game than just about any other regular-season contest throughout the year. That was never more true than this Thursday when the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Cowboys 36-33 in overtime.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Sunday game day thread

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the books for Week 12, but there is still a big slate of games Sunday.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders Podcast-TDL review vs the Cowboys

The Las Vegas Raiders got back into the playoff race by stealing a win from the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Now they can control their destiny down the stretch and make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Tape Don’t Lie looks at what happened during their match with...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

MNF open thread: Seahawks-WFT

Spend your Monday night here as the Seattle Seahawks visit the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Sportico

Raiders-Cowboys Turkey Trot Serves Up Highest NFL Ratings in 28 Years

Like the green bean casserole your self-medicating cousin whipped up in a Thanksgiving morning frenzy, the Raiders-Cowboys game wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty, but it turned out to be a real crowd-pleaser nonetheless. CBS’ Thursday afternoon broadcast averaged 37.8 million viewers, making it the second most-watched Thanksgiving NFL game since Nielsen kicked off the People Meter era back in 1987 and the league’s biggest regular-season outing in 28 years. The day after the game, CBS had projected that the final deliveries would reach a record 38.5 million viewers, a discrepancy caused by the network’s slightly inflated out-of-home estimates. (Given the...
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Rich Bisaccia says Raiders must be ‘careful’ after snapping losing streak

Last week, with his team reeling and mired in a three-game losing streak on a short week, Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia said he still believed in his team’s fighting spirit and its chances to salvage the team. Fast forward a week after the Raiders’ stepped up and...
NFL
96-5 The Fox

Drop Dead Gorgeous Model Dating Minnesota Vikings Coach Zimmer

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is 65 years old. He's dating, however, a woman nearly half his age, and oh yeah, she's a Maxim cover model. According to an article in Brobible, she's Maxim cover model Katarina Miketin. Rumors began circulating back in October of 2020 the two were dating....
NFL
Popculture

Panthers Announce Big Roster Move on Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers have lost their star running back for the remainder of the 2021 season. On Monday, the Panthers announced that Christian McCaffrey suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins won't be able to play in the team's remaining games this year. McCaffrey had an MRI on Monday, which revealed the ankle injury suffered on Sunday is severe enough to place him on injured reserve. When learning the news, McCaffrey went to Instagram to send a message to his fans.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy