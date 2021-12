Without question, BMW’s M Division has had some of the most iconic colors in automotive history. Since the ’90s, BMW M has been pumping out killer colors, with catchy names to go along with them, for all of its high-performance models. While still available through BMW’s Individual program, those colors are no longer offered as normal factory options. However, for 2022, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the M Division, some of those iconic colors are going to make a comeback and I, for one, am incredibly excited about it.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO