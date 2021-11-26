ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chacun Pour Soi on course for Tingle Creek outing

Willie Mullins has confirmed Chacun Pour Soi as an intended runner next week’s Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown.

The nine-year-old could finish only third when a hot favourite to provide the most successful trainer in Cheltenham Festival history with his first victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase last season, but bounced back to his brilliant best to beat esteemed stablemate Allaho at Punchestown in April.

Mullins has three entries for the Tingle Creek – a race he won for the first time with Un De Sceaux in 2016 – with Chacun Pour Soi joined by Energumene and Allaho.

All three are also in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase the following afternoon, but Mullins revealed on Friday Chacun Pour Soi will be crossing the Irish Sea.

“Chacun Poi Soi will definitely run in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown next week – I haven’t decided about my other entries yet,” Mullins told www.sportinglife.com.

Following the high-profile defection of Nicky Henderson’s Shishkin earlier this week, Chacun Pour Soi is likely to be a hot favourite to make a winning start to his campaign at Sandown.

His potential rivals include Paul Nicholls’ dual Tingle Creek winner Politologue and Dan Skelton’s Nube Negra, who beat Politologue in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham earlier this month and was a length ahead of Chacun Pour Soi when runner-up to Put The Kettle On in the Champion Chase.

Mrs Milner booked for Newbury outing

Cheltenham Festival heroine Mrs Milner is set to cross the Irish Sea once more for a tilt at the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury. Having run out an impressive winner of the Pertemps Final at Prestbury Park in March, Paul Nolan’s mare picked up where she left off with a Listed success at Limerick last month.
Shishkin ready to roll in Tingle Creek at Sandown

Shishkin is set to put his unbeaten record over fences on the line in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on December 4. The seven-year-old is Nicky Henderson’s sole representative among 14 entries for the Grade Two over two miles. Henderson reports last season’s Arkle Trophy and Maghull Novices’...
Bandey eyeing another Cheltenham outing for Diesel D'Allier

Richard Bandey’s Diesel D’Allier is Cheltenham-bound again after a fine cross-country chase run for new connections at the November meeting. The eight-year-old produced a superb round of jumping and looked the winner when clearing the last, but Martin Keighley’s Back On The Lash and Philip Rothwell’s Singing Banjo collared him on the run to the line to leave him third of 13 runners.
Shishkin ruled out of Tingle Creek return

Shishkin has been ruled out of next week’s Betfair Tingle Creek by trainer Nicky Henderson. The unbeaten chaser was due to make his seasonal reappearance in the Sandown Grade One, but Henderson does not feel he is quite yet at concert pitch. As a result he will now head for...
Indefatigable disappointment put into perspective for Webber

The untimely death of prominent racing and eventing veterinarian Terry Horgan on Sunday has put racing into perspective for trainer Paul Webber. Horgan, who had 44 years’ experience as a vet (FEI), rider and owner, had lunch with Webber and owner Philip Rocher at Newbury on Friday, ahead of Indefatigable’s run in the Grade Two Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle.
Punter scoops £281,000 pay-out at Southwell for just £7 stake

A punter taking a close interest in the jumping action at Southwell on Tuesday was rewarded with a mammoth pay-out of over £281,000 for a total stake of just £7. The William Hill customer placed a series of multiples on seven horses at morning prices – which included a winner at 150-1.
