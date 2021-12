After being dropped by Alfa Romeo for the 2022 Formula 1 season, it seems like Antonio Giovinazzi has decided to join the Formula E, switching to Dragon Penske. After Alfa Romeo was not able to secure a decent 2021 season, it seems like the team is going to take drastic measure. As a result of which Valtteri Bottas will be joined by 22-years-old Guanyu Zhou, who will be China’s first F1 driver.

