BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Small business owners met with Congressman Kweisi Mfume on Tuesday in East Baltimore to talk about the challenges they have been facing as they recover from the pandemic. “This was an opportunity, a very important opportunity to hear first-hand from small business owners in the Greater Baltimore area,” said Congressman Mfume. The congressman hosted a roundtable discussion with Baltimore small business owners at the East Baltimore Historical Library to learn more about the problems they are facing. Barnett Carroll, the president of Aegis Mechanical Corporation (a commercial mechanical contracting company), was one of the owners invited to the discussion. He...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO