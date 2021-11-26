When to find the best deals this holiday weekend

BEAVERCREEK — More than 100 million Americans are expected to do some shopping today either in stores or online.

And, depending on the gifts you’re shopping for, there could be a specific day where you could get the best deal, specially since officials at the National Retail Federation are saying that you may spend just shy of $1,000 in total this holiday season.

According to Adobe Analytics, online shoppers may be able to find some good deals by using a little strategy. The company says toys, furniture and tools for Black Friday will have the best discounts.

On Saturday, cyber shoppers will see ore deals for electronics and appliances.

Clay Baker, of Troy, said, “I bought a motherboard. I got about 32 megabytes of ram and a one terabyte SSD.”

Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday as many local businesses will be running deals. Adobe Analytics said Sunday is the best day to shop for apparel and sporting goods. And Cyber Monday is best for buying televisions.

Eric Matisoff, with Adobe Analytics said, “If you’re looking to make that upgrade to a new TV, then Cyber Monday is going to be your day for that. But, if you’re waiting for Cyber Monday, you may not get the exact brand and model that you’re looking for.”

