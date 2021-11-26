ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

German far-right AfD party cancels congress due to COVID

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany, which has opposed many of the country’s pandemic restrictions, has canceled its planned party congress next month due to the surge in coronavirus infections.

Germany has seen record infection rates in recent days and this week passed the mark of 100,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Alternative for Germany’s co-leaders said Friday that the decision to postpone the Dec. 11-12 meeting had been taken out of “duty of care and responsibility for the members, delegates, but in particular also all AfD staff as well as service personnel.”

One of the leaders of the party’s parliamentary caucus, Alice Weidel, recently contracted the virus. German public broadcaster MDR reported Thursday that the party’s leader in Thuringia state, Bjoern Hoecke, has also been infected. Several regional AfD officials have died of COVID-19.

About two dozen AfD lawmakers were prevented from sitting in the plenary during the first meeting of Germany’s newly elected parliament last month for refusing to show a vaccine or recovery certificate, or a negative test.

Polls show that Alternative for Germany supporters reject stricter measures to tackle the pandemic, unlike a majority of supporters of other parties.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Two German states cancel all Christmas markets due to Covid spike

The German states of Savony and Bavaria have both cancelled all Christmas markets for the winter 2021/22 season, the very week that many were set to open.The country is experiencing a spike in Covid cases in various regions, with chancellor Angela Merkel describing this fourth wave as “dramatic”.Bavaria announced the market closures, which will affect towns such as Munich and Nuremberg, on Friday, with state premier Markus Söder saying: "The situation is very, very serious and difficult.“We have a clear goal: fighting corona, protecting people and protecting the health care system."This affects popular Christmas markets including ones in Dresden and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative For Germany#Covid#Berlin#Afd#Ap#Mdr
The Independent

Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures

Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was spreading quickly — a decision that could help the country's leaders as they struggle to tackle a sharp rise in infections.The ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court came hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz planned to hold talks on the situation with the country's 16 state governors. There has been a string of calls from experts and politicians for tougher restrictions, but Germany's federal structure and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ARTnews

Green Party Politician Claudia Roth to Be Germany’s Next Culture Minister

Before Claudia Roth moved into politics she was the artistic director of a theater and a manager of the rock band Ton Steine Scherben, which was dedicated to making music about emerging leftist politics in Germany. Roth has since taken her beliefs to parliament, and her new appointment as Germany’s Culture Minister is likely to draw ire from the opposition, according to a report in Artnet News. The appointment follows elections in September that have brought together a new governing coalition of Social Democrats, Greens, and Liberal Democrats. Roth will be the first Green Party politician to take on the role...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Polish women protest attempts to further restrict abortion

Women’s rights activists in Poland used red paint to symbolize blood as they protested Tuesday against a government plan to register every pregnancy in a national database and as parliament prepares to debate a new proposal to further restrict abortion.The activists fear the database will allow Poland's right-wing authorities to track whether pregnancies end in a birth and a create a possible tool for prosecutions. The health minister denied that recently, saying there is “no pregnancy register,” and the government was just making a routine shift from paper to digital files.Poland last year restricted its already conservative abortion law...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Greece to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for over-60s

Residents in Greece over age 60 will be fined 100 euros (more than $110) a month if they fail to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, under the first general COVID-19 mandate announced by the country’s government.The measure was announced in response to a surge in cases and the emergence of the omicron variant. It will come into effect on Jan. 16 with the fines to be added to their tax bills, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised announcement Tuesday. Greece’s death toll exceeded 18,000 this week with confirmed infections at record levels, as roughly a quarter of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Queensland Human Rights Commission flooded with inquiries due to Covid border confusion

The Queensland human rights commissioner, Scott McDougall, says the commission has received a spike in inquiries due to confusion about the state’s Covid border rules. McDougall said that in the past few weeks, since the Queensland government announced its plans to reopen the state border, more than a third of inquiries had been about Covid issues as a lack of detail had “created a vacuum where misinformation is able to be spread”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

France urges Britain to do more on Channel migrant trafficking

France on Sunday urged Britain to help more with cracking down on people-smuggling gangs following a row between the two countries last week over an unprecedented boat accident in the Channel that cost 27 lives. "We have to work with our British friends and tell them a few things," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters after a meeting of European ministers in charge of immigration in northern France. "Firstly, help us fight people-smuggling better. We need intelligence. Responses to requests from the French police are not always given." He also reiterated criticism of the "attractiveness of England" including its labour market "which means you can work without having an identity document".
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas 'canceled'

The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots.The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the draft document had been intended to highlight European diversity and showcase the “inclusive nature of the European Commission.” But in a statement, she said it didn’t meet Commission standards and failed to achieve its stated purpose.“The guidelines clearly need more work,” she said, adding that a revised document would take into account...
RELIGION
The Independent

MPs approve new Covid rules despite small Tory rebellion

MPs have overwhelmingly voted to approve the government’s new coronavirus regulations despite a small Conservative rebellion.Just 23 MPs voted against new rules, which include a requirement to wear masks on public transport and in shops. The move was supported by 434 MPs, a majority of 411, after being backed by all parties. All those who voted against were Conservatives or from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed that eight further cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed in England, bringing the total number in the country to 13.Boris Johnson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

EU notebook: Austrian climate minister threatens over nuclear power

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights By Daniel Byrne (Dan Byrne is a correspondent based in Dublin, covering climate and finance matters. He is a graduate of Dublin City University. He has held communications & fundraising roles in NGOs and has contributed content for Irish media outlets RTE, AMLintelligence, and the Irish Examiner.) DUBLIN (Callaway […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

11-year-old whose pregnancy ignited a debate in Bolivia granted an abortion

An 11-year-old girl, whose pregnancy reignited debate about the legality of abortion in Bolivia, moved forward with the procedure Saturday after receiving official approval, government officials told reporters. Eduardo del Castillo, Bolivia’s government minister, said in a news conference on Sunday that “the girl discontinued her pregnancy,” “in accordance with...
AMERICAS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

666K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy