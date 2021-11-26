ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

1 person killed, 2 others injured after a rollover accident in northeast Austin (Austin, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvoDP_0d7Nx3g000
1 person killed, 2 others injured after a rollover accident in northeast Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report

One person was killed and two others received injuries after a rollover accident Friday morning on Johnny Morris Road.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 1:45 a.m. in northeast Austin near Highway 290.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

1 person killed, 2 others injured after a rollover accident in northeast Austin

November 26, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

3 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident in Del Valle (Austin, TX)

3 people hospitalized after a two-vehicle accident in Del Valle (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Three people were injured after a traffic collision Monday morning in Del Valle. As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the area at 13903 FM812 Road in the Del Valle area at about 9:21 a.m. after getting reports of two-vehicle accident with entrapments. On arrival, emergency responders found two adults requiring extrication.
DEL VALLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 119 (Taft, CA)

1 person dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 119 (Taft, CA)Nationwide Report. On Monday morning, one person was killed following a traffic collision on Highway 119. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place after 9 a.m. east of Elk Hills Road in which a three-axel dump truck and a pickup truck were involved.
TAFT, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy