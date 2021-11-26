1 person killed, 2 others injured after a rollover accident in northeast Austin (Austin, TX) Nationwide Report

One person was killed and two others received injuries after a rollover accident Friday morning on Johnny Morris Road.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 1:45 a.m. in northeast Austin near Highway 290.

