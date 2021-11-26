ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Two caught trespassing in Hoboken; knives and stolen Citi Bike recovered, police say

By Ron Zeitlinger
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hoboken police recovered two knives and a stolen Citi Bike when two Hudson County men caught trespassing inside a Hoboken public housing building, authorities said. The two were arrested at...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Jersey City driver faces new charges in hit-and-run: prosecutor

A driver accused of being drunk and striking a 15-year-old girl with his car Saturday now faces more serious charges, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Boris Marroquin Solorzano, 30, of Jersey City, was arrested Monday afternoon by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Regional Collision Investigation Unit and charged with third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury, fourth-degree causing serious bodily injury while in operation of a motor vehicle and being unlicensed, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City man accused of shooting two in robbery spree will remain in jail

The Jersey City man accused of shooting two people in a string of four robberies had been released from prison just five months earlier on an attempted robbery conviction. Rodney Williams was ordered detained through his trial during a detention hearing in front of Hudson County Superior Court Judge Carlo Abad Tuesday on charges he robbed four businesses and shot two people within a 45-minute span on Nov. 14.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man gets 45 years for killing motorist who gave him a lift

A South Jersey man convicted in the fatal shooting of someone giving him a ride was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Tuesday. In July, a jury convicted Jule L. Hannah, 39, of first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the Jan. 15, 2017, killing of 53-year-old Miguel “Chuito” Lopez Jr., of Vineland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Union City, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hoboken, NJ
NJ.com

Man found shot to death at N.J. public storage facility

A 29-year-old man was found shot to death Monday a public storage facility in Ewing, authorities said. Cedric Hennessee Flippin, of Trenton, was shot outside the storage lockers at Public Storage on Parkside Avenue sometime before police arrived at 7:30 p.m, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi Bike#Police#Trespassing#Marshall Dr#Hoboken Housing Authority
NJ.com

Unlicensed driver charged after his passenger dies in crash, cops say

An 18-year-old man driving without a license was arrested after causing a two-vehicle crash in Hammonton on Sunday that killed one of his passengers, authorities said. The crash took place at about 5:20 p.m. when Federico Cano allegedly cut off an eastbound pickup truck while trying to turn left from the westbound White Horse Pike into the ShopRite parking lot, Hammonton police said in statement Tuesday. The pickup truck then slammed into the side of Cano’s car, killing a 57-year-old man, police said.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
173K+
Followers
83K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy