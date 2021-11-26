Two caught trespassing in Hoboken; knives and stolen Citi Bike recovered, police say

An 18-year-old man driving without a license was arrested after causing a two-vehicle crash in Hammonton on Sunday that killed one of his passengers, authorities said. The crash took place at about 5:20 p.m. when Federico Cano allegedly cut off an eastbound pickup truck while trying to turn left from the westbound White Horse Pike into the ShopRite parking lot, Hammonton police said in statement Tuesday. The pickup truck then slammed into the side of Cano’s car, killing a 57-year-old man, police said.

HAMMONTON, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO