Two caught trespassing in Hoboken; knives and stolen Citi Bike recovered, police say

A driver accused of being drunk and striking a 15-year-old girl with his car Saturday now faces more serious charges, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Boris Marroquin Solorzano, 30, of Jersey City, was arrested Monday afternoon by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Regional Collision Investigation Unit and charged with third-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in serious bodily injury, fourth-degree causing serious bodily injury while in operation of a motor vehicle and being unlicensed, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Comments / 0