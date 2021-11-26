Farm Real Estate Values Jump Sharply Higher

At any given moment I’m working on a handful of estate-owned properties that are in some phase of the sale process. I’ll often start working on these types of listings early on, prior even to the actual paperwork being signed, and begin advising the heirs on what should or shouldn’t be done in preparation for the sale. Throughout the entire process, my team and I are working closely with the family and handling whatever we can in order to alleviate the stress that almost always falls on the shoulders of family members when selling estate-owned properties. I wish it weren’t the case, but more often than not there’s a degree of contention between the heirs. While designating an executor or administrator to be in charge of the process is a wise decision made prior to one’s passing, it doesn’t change or remove the underlying feelings that often surface when it comes time to liquidate an estate. Sadly, money and power (either having it or lacking it) can sometimes bring out the worst in people.

