Baton Rouge Police Dept. investigate potential robbery that resulted in shooting death

By Trinity Velazquez
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating a potential armed robbery that resulted in a shooting early Thursday morning.

BRPD was called to the 1800 block of Gayosa Street around 5 a.m. and found 33-year-old Justin Henry suffering from gunshot injuries where he later died on the scene. BRPD believes that a robbery was a motive but the investigation is still open.

BRPD asks that anyone with any information contacts the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225)-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-7867.

