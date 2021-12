Georgia’s biggest rival has a new head coach, as the University of Florida hired Billy Napier as the new head coach. Napier replaces Dan Mullen, who was fired after four seasons at the helm. Less than a year after winning the SEC East and beating Georgia, the Gators moved on from Mullen. Florida beat Florida State on Saturday to move to 6-6 on the season.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO