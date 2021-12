HP had a flash sale earlier in November that only lasted for a couple of days, but it gave us a chance to see some of the prices we were expecting to see on Black Friday. If you missed that sale, here's one you can get back. The HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset is down to $449 through the HP eBay storefront. The price is $150 off what it has normally gone for this year and beats out HP's own website by $100. Not only is this a match from that last sale, it's also the lowest price on this headset ever. It's one of our favorite Windows Mixed Reality headsets, so you should grab it if that interests you.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO