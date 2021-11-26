ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday forecast: Clear skies and mild temperatures

By Kirk Hawkins, Tony Kurzweil
 4 days ago

Look for clear skies and mild temperatures with some gusty winds around the southland Friday.

Winds are expected to subside later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning is in place until 6 p.m. for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Low
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 54 to 60 Degrees
  • Remarks: West swell

Saturday

  • Rip current risk: Low
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: West swell
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

