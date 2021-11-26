Friday forecast: Clear skies and mild temperatures

Look for clear skies and mild temperatures with some gusty winds around the southland Friday.

Winds are expected to subside later in the day, according to the National Weather Service.

A red flag warning is in place until 6 p.m. for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Friday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 54 to 60 Degrees

Remarks: West swell

Saturday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: West swell

