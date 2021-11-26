ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

More suspects arrested in Haltom City murders

By Steven Pickering
 4 days ago

Two more suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the murders of two teenagers at a park in Haltom City earlier this month.

The bodies of 16-year-old Daijhuan Jones of North Richland Hills and 17-year-old Isaiah Mendoza of Haltom City were found in the park near Denton Highway on November 15th.

Police identified three suspects in the case earlier this week. One suspect, a male juvenile, was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Haltom City police say another suspect, 17-year-old Rylin Montgomery, turned himself in this week and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of capital murder. A third suspect was arrested Thursday morning by the El Paso Police Department.

Officials say that suspect is a male juvenile.

