Ohio state troopers start wearing new body cams; penalties for switching them off

CHESAPEAKE, OH (WOWK) – Right now, during a standard traffic stop, Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers are equipped with dash and rear cameras which limits documentation of interactions with drivers. However, that will soon change.

This week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a rollout schedule for these new body cams. According to Sgt. Ray Santiago, “everyone from the rank of Staff Lieutenant to Trooper will be equipped with a body-worn camera in the new system.”



OSHP bodycams are scheduled to be equipped all over the Buckeye State. Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We spoke with Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Brice Nihise, who says their main objective is to continue to showcase their professionalism, stating this step, is necessary to make that a reality.

Transparency is always something that we try to make sure that we’re doing. We want to make sure that our operations, everything we do, that the public is able to see that because we have nothing to hide. We want people to see what we’re doing because there’s a lot of good work we’re doing. Sgt. Brice Nihiser, Ohio State Highway Patrol

We spoke with residents in southern Ohio, who prefer to remain anonymous, and one of the big questions they have is “What are the penalties for turning off these cameras?”

In response, Sgt. Nihiser says cases of misconduct in any form “is something that we are going to take very seriously.” He goes on to say if an incident like this occurs in the future, a full investigation won’t be far behind.

Gov. Mike DeWine releases the rollout schedule for the new body-worn cameras. Courtesy of Gov. Mike DeWine’s Office.

