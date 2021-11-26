ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated data shows Merck antiviral COVID pill less effective

By Axios
 4 days ago
Merck said Friday updated data from a study on its experimental COVID-19 pill showed the drug is less effective than initially reported. Driving the news: The drugmaker said molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 by about 30%, based on a study of...

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
MedicalXpress

Well-known drug could help the most severely affected COVID-19 patients in intensive-care departments

Mortality rates for corona patients requiring mechanical ventilation is around 50%, and there are only a few effective treatment options. However, new research results indicate that a well-known drug, already being used at hospitals, could improve the course of these critically ill patients. The study has just been published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Details about the new omicron variant, side effects, CDC rules

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The new omicron coronavirus variant has been identified in South Africa, and Moderna said it's taking a three-prong approach to help prepare and could have a COVID-19 vaccine tailored specifically for the new virus strain early in 2022, if needed.
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment may be less effective against Omicron

US biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday that its synthetic antibody treatment for Covid-19 may be less effective against the new variant, and it plans to conduct tests to determine by how much. The World Health Organization in late September recommended Regeneron for Covid-19 treatment, but only in patients with specific health profiles, such as the elderly or those with weakened immune systems. la/to/jh
The Atlantic

The New COVID Drugs Are a Bigger Deal Than People Realize

Although masks, distancing, ventilation, testing, and contact tracing have all helped forestall a collapse of the American health-care system under the weight of COVID-19, the pandemic will come under control in only two ways: Preventives—specifically vaccines—will harness people’s immune system to keep them from becoming infected, getting sick, and spreading the coronavirus, while targeted therapeutics will offer hope to those who have already developed symptoms. The emergence of Omicron, a worrisome new variant of the coronavirus, underscores the need to use multiple tools to fight the disease. In infectious diseases, control of a pathogen means reducing its impact even if it remains endemic in the world. Fortunately, the United States is poised to authorize two oral antivirals: molnupiravir and Paxlovid. The former is the generic name of a drug made by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; the latter is the trade name of a drug combination made by Pfizer. Both come in pill form, and a five-day treatment course of each will provide certain patients with significant benefits.
AFP

US health panel weighs Merck Covid pill authorization

A panel of health experts appointed by the US government was mulling Tuesday whether to endorse Merck's Covid pill, a new form of treatment that is easy to administer and could prove more able to withstand variants, including Omicron. Molnupiravir, already authorized in Britain, has been shown to reduce the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk Covid patients when taken soon after infection. Accordingly, Merck -- known as MSD outside the United States and Canada -- is seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) for non-hospitalized, high-risk people with mild to moderate Covid-19 cases, taken within five days of symptom onset. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which convened Tuesday's meeting and will have the final say after the committee takes a non-binding vote, has raised some cautionary notes.
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
