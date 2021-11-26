Hundreds flock to Tanger Outlets in Foley for Black Friday shopping

FOLEY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Hundreds of people came out to Tanger Outlets in Foley for Black Friday shopping.

Shoppers arrived early to hunt for good deals but many shoppers said they didn’t get much sleep at all. Bria Goad was among the first in line at the Kate Spade store.

“None. Absolutely none,” said Goad.

Many stores at Tanger opened at about 6 a.m.

Some stores opened later this year than previous years, a trend seen across most U.S. companies, so employees could enjoy time with their family Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Tammy Welden, store manager at Kate Spade, said her employees stocked the shelves early.

“We were doing it on Wednesday pretty much throughout the week,” Welden said.

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday shopping sales could hit more than $850 billion this year, which would be a record.

“This is probably our favorite time of year. We all get excited because we know this is the one time of year that everybody has fun. That we see this kind of traffic,” Welden said.

“Most people are in a good mood. They want to spend money. They want to have fun, so we all enjoy it.”

Several of the shoppers at Tanger said they’ve have been doing Black Friday shopping for years. They say it’s always a good time to get presents for family and spend time together.

Brittany Smith was waiting in the Kate Spade line.

“I love like just like getting in and getting here early and getting in line and picking out the deals,’ said Smith, was waiting in the Kate Spade line.

“And spending our husbands’ money,” said one of her friends.

“Yes that’s it,” Smith joked. “We’re all on the marriage train. We’re all working on it, so our husbands’ money. That’s the main thing.”

The shops at Tanger will remain open for most of the day Friday.

