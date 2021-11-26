ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sing 2: Gino gives good reviews

By Gino Salomone
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe follow-up to Sing gets raving...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with stars of 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

It's an autobiographical musical by Playwright Jonathan Larson, an aspiring composer, worried he made the wrong career choice. Gino recently sat down with the stars of the new movie Tick, Tick... Boom!.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Licorice Pizza is good, bad, and problematic

EJ Moreno with a video review of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza…. Paul Thomas Anderson is a prolific filmmaker with years of some of the most amazing cinematic work. Unfortunately, his latest outing, Licorice Pizza, couldn’t reach the heights of his other masterworks. While the film has some positives, critic EJ Moreno feels the weak script and troublesome romantic plot weighs it all down.
RESTAURANTS
#Sing 2
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kirsten Dunst reveals an acting secret to Gino

MILWAUKEE - Gino Salomone recently sat down with the stars of the new Netflix film, "The Power of the Dog," premiering this week. Actress Kirsten Dunst reveals a trick she does onset when her character needs to appear overwhelmed in a scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Door County Pulse

Give the Gift of Creativity: Pre-order the ‘8142 Review’

A showcase of writing and photography is coming this Thanksgiving with the publication of the 8142 Review. This new periodical is the home of the Hal Prize, the annual creative-writing and photography contest presented by the Peninsula Pulse and Write On, Door County. From 874 submissions, a panel of esteemed judges selected 26 works of fiction, nonfiction and poetry for inclusion in the first edition of the review, which comes out just in time for the holidays.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Great North “Good Beef Hunting Adventure”

The Tobin kids and Honeybee take part in an old family tradition during Thanksgiving week. Meanwhile, Beef wrestles with his greatest fear. There’s nothing better than taking part in holiday traditions with the family. This week’s Animation Domination is celebrating Thanksgiving early with a holiday-themed episode that centers on a tradition that’s as beefy as an overstuffed turkey. It also sees Beef encountering what is possibly the grossest dilemma known to plumbers everywhere.
TV SERIES
baltimoremagazine.com

Review: The Good Times Roll at Papi Cuisine in Riverside

From the moment you walk through the doors of chef-owner Alex Perez's restaurant in the former Minnow space, it’s clear that something exciting is happening here. Social media offers a buffet of drool-inducing food photos so appetizing that they can make your stomach growl five minutes after you’ve eaten a full meal. But as anyone who has ever used a dating app knows, what you see online is not always what you get in real life.
BALTIMORE, MD
