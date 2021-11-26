Homeowner holds alleged burglar at gunpoint

Daniel Earl, 38, of Quincy could have gotten shot Tuesday by homeowner Jim Johnson, authorities said, instead Earl is in jail, where he faces a prison sentence on a charge of home invasion as a habitual offender.

Johnson arrived at his Sebring Road home and observed the front door ajar. He looked into the living room and saw Earl facing away from him with a hatchet in his hand, authorities said. Johnson went back to his truck, got a handgun, and held Earl at gunpoint.

A dispatcher at 911 got Johnson to move Earl to his front porch, where the man sat down. They urged Johnson to put down the gun until Branch County sheriff's deputies arrived to prevent an accidental shooting. Johnson told them Earl was “not aggressive.”

Deputies found 9-mm ammo rounds in Earl's hoodie and he admitted to taking them from a bowl in the living room, deputies said.

Earl claimed he had entered into the screened area of a breezeway and had picked up the hatchet because he thought he might need it after Johnson pointed the gun at him.

Johnson found a shotgun from a bedroom in the hallway. He also said a .20-gauge shotgun and a .45-caliber handgun were missing.

Records show Earl was on bond for three counts of resisting officers in another case.

Earl had a record at age 18 for stealing items from vehicles in the Quincy area. He also had convictions at age 20 for taking a car then driving it across property, causing damage of more than $1,000.

Bond was set for Earl at $50,000 and preliminary hearings set for Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.

