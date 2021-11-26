ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Decorations are up for the holidays in Coldwater

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264Ksr_0d7NswWJ00

Coldwater Christmas decorations are up, the project completed the day before Thanksgiving.

Crew members from Department of Municipal Services and Coldwater Board of Public Utilities spent two weeks wrapping light poles downtown, and erecting the city decorations at Four Corner Park and at Brown Municipal Building.

Some have complained on social media about the age of the decorations, including the large Santa, wire snowflakes and power poles, and the Santa in his sled and reindeer over Four Corners Park.

City Manager Keith Baker reminded community members that there is a Christmas holiday decoration endowment fund at Branch County Community Foundation. It has been established to raise money for the repair, replacement and further improve the

the holiday decorations in downtown Coldwater.

“Donations are tax-deductible and can be forwarded to the BCCF,” Baker said.

The big Santa has been repaired and refurbished within the past 10 years. Other decorations are more than two decades old.

The wire lighted snowflakes were a project with Branch Area Careers Center more than 10 years ago.

The trees wrapped in lights along U.S. 12 are not considered a Christmas decoration, but part of an effort by the city and Downtown Development Authority to brighten the downtown area.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
City
Christmas, MI
Coldwater, MI
Government
NBC News

Why scientists — and much of the world — reacted so quickly to the omicron variant

When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Decoration#Holiday Decorations#Christmas Holiday#Thanksgiving#Coldwater Christmas#Poles#Bccf
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

91
Followers
54
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy