ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Down 25%, Is Autodesk Stock a Buy?

By Brett Schafer
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Autodesk just reported its Q3 2022 earnings.
  • The stock is dropping because of a reduction in full-year guidance.
  • The business has a lot of growth levers it can still pull.

After the closing bell on Nov. 23, Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) released its earnings report for the three months ending Oct. 31. The company, which sells software to engineers, designers, construction workers, and architects, reported strong growth for the quarter but ended up reducing its full-year free cash flow guidance because of foreign currency and supply chain headwinds. This caused the stock price to drop 17% the day after the announcement.

After this recent sell-off, Autodesk's stock price is now down 25% in the last three months. Does that make the stock a buy? Let's take a look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v1L2b_0d7NsIeb00
Image source: Getty Images.

Q3 results show billings are up 16% year over year

In the third quarter, Autodesk's revenue grew 18% year over year to $1.23 billion. On its face, this looks like strong growth, especially for a business of this size. But since Autodesk is forced to defer a lot of its revenue coming from long-term contracts, revenue can be a bit backward-looking when analyzing its top-line growth. Billings, which is a metric evaluating the actual dollars collected from customers, is more useful in this regard.

Billings in Q3 grew 16% year over year to $1.17 billion, which is solid growth. However, this was a big slowdown from the second quarter of this year, when billings grew 29% year over year. This slowdown in billings growth is what management was talking about when it reduced Autodesk's free cash flow guidance for the full fiscal year (which ends in January 2022). After Q2 earnings, management guided for $1.5 billion to $1.58 billion in full-year free cash flow. This quarter, that was reduced to $1.42 billion-$1.46 billion.

Given that investors have high expectations for Autodesk's free cash flow growth in the coming years, this guidance reduction was likely the big reason why Autodesk's stock dropped so much after the results. It doesn't mean the business is in peril, but it is facing some currency and supply chain headwinds (if its customers can't get physical goods, there's no reason to pay for software products) right now.

Growth opportunities look promising

The biggest growth driver for Autodesk in Q3 was its architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) collection, which grew revenue 22% year over year to $511 million. The majority of AEC's revenue comes from Revit. Revit is a design software platform for architects that follows building information modeling (BIM) standards, which are getting adopted by governments around the globe. With high switching costs because of how long it takes to learn the software coupled with these government mandates, Revit has a clear path to growth over the next decade.

On top of Revit, Autodesk is expanding deeper in the construction industry with its recently launched Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC). The ACC is for construction general contractors and other companies actually working at construction sites, hopefully connecting the designs made in Revit to the real world. Its core product is Autodesk Build, a project management platform that helps workers communicate, send documents, and do financials all from a digital application. It is still early days for the ACC, but with tens of millions of construction workers around the world, there is a huge opportunity for this division to grow in the coming years.

Lastly, Autodesk gave a nice update on Fusion 360, its mechanical, electrical, and manufacturing engineering platform that is gaining rapid adoption within its respective industries. Fusion 360 now has 175,000 paying customers, up 45.8% year over year. The platform is cloud-based and offers tons of flexibility for different industry extensions, making it a lot more user-friendly than legacy mechanical design platforms. On the earnings conference call, management said that monthly active users (MAUs) of Fusion 360 crossed 1 million and are growing 50% year over year. As you can see, a lot of these users are not paying customers right now, but these MAUs provide an easy funnel for Autodesk to grow the Fusion 360 business over the next decade.

What about the valuation?

Autodesk's stock price is down 25% in the past three months. At a price of $254 a share, the stock has a market cap of $56 billion. With guidance for next year's free cash flow to hit $2.4 billion, Autodesk has a forward price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF) ratio of 23. It is not guaranteed that Autodesk will hit this number, and if the company misses or beats it by a little bit, the long-term trajectory of the business won't be materially affected.

If you believe in the continued adoption of BIM, the growth of the ACC and Fusion 360, plus Autodesk's other core products, then the company is set to grow earnings and revenue at a double-digit rate for the foreseeable future. On a long enough time frame, the stock price will likely follow suit.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. When investing, it's not often you find great businesses that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $10,000? 3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

General Electric's breakup plans look set to release value for shareholders. Stanley Black & Decker's long-term growth plans are being overly discounted by the market. PPG Industries will bounce back as cost pressures ease and key end markets improve. Buying a stock for the long term implies a high degree...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The need for housing will never go away, and is poised to swell as population growth outpaces current home availability. Consumers have become accustomed to having access to the internet (and all its communication options) at their fingertips. Many retailers are perpetual service providers, and the ones built to last...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autodesk#Stock Price#Manufacturing Engineering#Design Software#Adsk
The Motley Fool

Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

As your working days come to a close, your investment priorities are likely to change. Walmart's low prices and technology investments make this a retailer for all seasons. Microsoft's product lineup remains strong. As you get close to the end of your working days, you will probably shift your investment...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy as a Hedge Against Inflation

Dividend stocks can be powerful tools against inflationary pressures. Icahn Enterprises and Takeda Pharmaceutical both sport annualized dividend yields that should outpace inflation next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

The cost of rent generally correlates with home prices. Single-family home REITs are going to benefit from increased home prices. REITs that target young affluent renters will be able to raise rents. Outsized inflation is generally bad for stocks because it prompts the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Could Zoom Be One of the Best Stock Buys for 2022?

Zoom's growth trajectory is slowing due to individual and small business users stalling out. The largest customer segments are still growing at a rapid pace. Zoom has $5.4 billion in cash and equivalents at its disposal to continue its expansion into cloud-based communications. With just a month to go until...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Tanked Today

Shares of semiconductors star Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) declined 4.4% through 12:12 p.m. ET Tuesday. That was about twice the decline suffered by the growth-stock-heavy Nasdaq index of companies, but it looks like both Nvidia and the Nasdaq, as a whole, are going down for the same reason. So what. Specifically, Fed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Plunged Today

Nio investors were hoping to see a key challenge end soon, but that may not be the case. Electric-vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE:NIO) plunged on Tuesday, dropping as much as 5% by 12:10 p.m. ET. As if the new, potentially more dangerous COVID-19 variant, Omicron, wasn't enough to spook the markets, latest comments from the Federal Reserve and particularly Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk seem to have put investors in Nio on edge.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Best Microcap Stocks to Buy Now

Microcap stocks, like penny stocks, can give some of the greatest returns ever heard of. And, if they are a business with a solid start and a stock offering, they could make you insane amounts of money. Microcap stocks are, by definition, small companies. They have a market cap between...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Netflix Stock or Every Nasdaq Stock?

Netflix has done a great job growing subscribers and profits. Large-cap tech stocks in the Nasdaq have higher growth forecasts than Netflix. A diversified index fund is lower-risk than an individual stock. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is one of the tech giants that has carried the stock market since the pandemic started,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2022 Will Be a Bigger Year for Tesla Stock Than 2021

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about why Tesla (...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Renewable Energy Stock Sees High-Powered Dividend Growth Ahead

Clearway Energy delivered high-end dividend growth in 2021. The company now believes it can maintain dividend growth at the upper end of its target range through 2026. Combined with its high yield, that growth could power above-average total returns. Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)(NYSE:CWEN.A) is one of the largest renewable energy producers...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Lucid Stock?

Lucid's first vehicle deliveries were on schedule and well received. Investors have subsequently bid the stock to a point where much more successful execution is built in to the price. If Lucid achieves its long-term goals, there should be plenty more room for the stock to run over the long...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Down 74% From Its High, Is Riskified Stock a Smart Buy Now?

Riskified uses artificial intelligence to help e-commerce merchants combat fraud. Revenue growth decelerated to 26% year over year in the most recent quarter. Riskified’s artificial intelligence models may not be working as intended. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) went public in July 2021 at $21 a share, and the stock price shot up...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 4.36% to $352.43 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.55% to 15,537.69 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.86% to 34,483.72. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Moderna Inc. closed $145.06 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
141K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy