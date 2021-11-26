A Cardinals Rooting Guide During the Bye Week

If you're an Arizona Cardinals fan, there's little to complain about.

The Cardinals have the best record in the league at 9-2, are in command of a very tough NFC West division and weathered a very tough storm of injuries in the process.

Now, Arizona finally sees a pause in their gauntlet of a season with a perfectly placed bye week during Thanksgiving break, as even guys such as head coach Kliff Kingsbury and running back James Conner will have eaten their body weight in food like common folk.

Bye weeks are no fun for fans, especially diehards who look forward to watching their team play on a weekly basis.

However, just because the Cardinals won't be in action doesn't mean you won't have anybody to pull for when kickoff commences on Sunday.

Whether you're out shopping at a local farmer's market, spending the day at the movies or simply enjoying a stress-free day of football, here are some ideal rooting scenarios you should keep in mind for this week:

NFC West Opponents

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: This is actually one of the more interesting games on deck for Sunday, especially in the race for NFC playoff contention.

The Packers, who beat the Cardinals earlier in the season, would have the head-to-head tiebreaker should the two teams arrive at the end of the season with the same record.

In that sense, it may benefit the Cardinals in the long run to have the Packers (8-3) drop another game in the race.

On the other hand, having the Rams lose another game (with Los Angeles two games behind the Cardinals in the win column with a game in hand) could prove beneficial in the division race. The Cardinals have already defeated L.A. once this season, with a Monday Night Football matchup at State Farm Stadium arriving in 17 days.

Verdict: Any outcome will help the Cardinals in some fashion, yet the Rams losing would give Arizona more cushion in a tough NFC West race. Root for Green Bay.

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers: With both teams sitting at 5-5 and Arizona already completing the sweep of San Francisco, this game could also go either way. The likelihood of this game impacting any outcome in the long run for the Cardinals is minimal, so follow your rooting desires, which is likely to cheer against all NFC West opponents.

Verdict: If you can't find anything else on TV, grab a helmet with horns and yell Skol whenever possible.

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team: There's really no argument to be made for rooting for the Seahawks, right?

The Cardinals buried them in a hole in their most recent win on Sunday, putting the Seahawks an essential 5.5 games back from first place in the NFC West.

Even if the Seahawks aren't much of a threat at the moment, Cardinals fans will have absolutely no problem cheering against Seattle.

Verdict: No convincing needed here. Root for Washington.

Other Notable Games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts: Tampa Bay is a mere two games behind Arizona, and while the Cardinals should be able to maintain that lead through the end of the season, the NFL has already proven to be unpredictable in any matchup this season.

The Cardinals will welcome any help needed to grab the coveted No. 1 seed, and a Buccaneers loss would certainly help.

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins: If you're in the business of cheering on former Cardinals, linebacker Haason Reddick is having an excellent season (as Arizona found out in person) and looks to extend that streak against the Dolphins.

Plus, wouldn't Cardinals fans want another potential shot at the Panthers for a spoonful of revenge?

Former Cardinals in the Broadcast Booth

Former Cardinals kicker Jay Feely will be on the call for Jets-Texans matchup for CBS at 11 am Arizona time.

Also, former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner will be doing a radio broadcast on Westwood One with Kevin Harlan for this week's Monday Night Football matchup between Seattle and Washington. Kickoff is slated for 6:15 pm Arizona time.