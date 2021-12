It's not every day that someone hands you $2 million but that is the case with the Town of Great Barrington. Well, there is a little more to it than that. After speaking with Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski along with Great Barrington Assistant Town Manager Chris Rembold we learned that the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) delegated $113 billion to the State of Massachusetts for pandemic relief. Out of that lump of money, Great Barrington has been allocated $2,075,908. Great Barrington is receiving both the local and county portion since county government no longer exists in the Berkshires.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO