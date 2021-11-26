ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

1 dead after plane crashes near Grove City

By WKBN Staff
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vy4pl_0d7NrKNq00

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – One person is dead and another was flown from the scene after a plane crash in Springfield Township, Mercer County, near Grove City.

The second person is being treated for burn wounds at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police received the call around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The single-engine Cessna 210 went down the woods near Tri-County Industries in Grove City. The Grove City Airport is nearby.

The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Hunters make gruesome discovery along Susquehanna River

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a group of hunters came across a body that had washed up on a riverbank in Fairfield Township. On Monday around 2:00 in the afternoon police say a hunting party found the remains of, what appeared to be, a white male along the Susquehanna River off Hiller […]
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
WBRE

Crews work to extinguish fully involved fire in Scott Township

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Explosions rocked a Lackawanna County business after it caught fire Monday evening. Crews were at the Maid Rite Steak Company for hours putting out the fully involved building. The fire broke out just before 5:30 Monday evening on Montdale Road in Scott Township. The meat packing plant was fully […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grove City, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Mercer County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mercer County, PA
Sports
Grove City, PA
Sports
Grove City, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Mercer County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, PA
City
Grove City, PA
Mercer County, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Maid Rite Steak Company fire ruled accidental

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that broke out at a Lackawanna County meat packing plant Monday night has been ruled accidental. The fire happened at the Maid Rite Steak Company on Montdale Road Monday night in Scott Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore, employees discovered the fire along a wall where […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PA man arrested after State Police chase in Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania man was arrested after a State Police chase in Bradford County. On Nov. 17, State Police say Stormey Kissell entered a checkpoint on Liberty Corners and Airport Road in Towanda Township where he was stopped by Troopers. State Police say Kissell claimed to not have a driver’s license, vehicle […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Second Person#Weather#Accident#Wkbn#Pennsylvania State Police
WBRE

Leprino Foods Company electrical fire extinguished, no structural damage

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – An electrical fire that began in a roof-top shed at Leprino Foods Company has been extinguished after multiple fire departments responded Tuesday morning. According to witness accounts, smoke and possibly flames could be seen coming from the building on Yanuzzi Drive. Five fire companies, including South Waverly and Athens Borough, responded […]
WAVERLY, NY
WBRE

Woman facing charges after police say she struck a teenager in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Charges have been filed after a pedestrian was struck and the driver fled the scene in Tamaqua. According to a press release from the Tamaqua Police Department, a 16-year-old male was struck by a vehicle driven by Kayla Hayes. The incident occurred in the 700 block of East Broad Street […]
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Shamokin parents charged after infant death

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two Shamokin parents are being charged with the October death of their infant child after police say the father fell asleep with the child under his arm. According to police papers, an ambulance was called to the 500 block of South 7th Street in Shamokin for reports of an infant […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WBRE

Watch: Police search for suspects in car theft

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two individuals that they say are involved in car theft. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, a 2013 Navy Blue Volkswagon Golf, was stolen from the owner after losing their keys. Police say the individuals captured on video are suspects in the car theft. The […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Mountain Rescue offers tips to stay safe while hunting

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Mountain Rescue is a wilderness rescue team that gets called in to help with searches from local fire departments they were called on standby for the missing hunter in Tobyhanna township Monday night. The rescue said in the colder months, especially during deer firearm hunting season, they see […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
WBRE

Four arrested after drug-bust traffic stop in Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Four people have been arrested on multiple drug, drug paraphernalia, and criminal obstruction of justice charges after a traffic stop in Sayre earlier this month. Waverly residents Kate Rowe (30), Jacob Simpson (27), Brandon Moore (25) and an unnamed man were arrested on November 13, when Sayre Borough police officer was […]
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy