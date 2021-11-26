Driver arrested after pedestrian dies in overnight crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a pedestrian died overnight after being hit by a car.

Memphis police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. at Mt. Moriah and Willow.

The driver, identified as Xavion Nelson, 23, was driving a 2019 Ford Mustang southbound on Mt. Moriah when he hit a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the street outside of a crosswalk, police said.

Memphis Fire paramedics rushed the victim, a man, to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead at 1:07 a.m.

According to an affidavit, Nelson’s driver’s license came back suspended for failure to satisfy citations after conviction.

He also had no proof of valid insurance, police said.

Nelson was arrested and taken to 201 Poplar.

He’s charged with Financial Responsibility and Driving while License S/R/C.

The investigation is ongoing.

Nelson’s car was towed to the city lot, police said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.