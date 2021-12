Richard Madeley has opened up about the moment David Ginola was “admonished” by the bosses on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!Madeley was forced to exit the series after a “precautionary” hospital visit meant he had to break the show’s Covid bubble. His daughter, Chloe, said that the TV presenter was “livid” at having to leave.Writing for The Telegraph following his departure, the 64-year-old gave fans some insight into what life is like in the castle.He also wrote about the moment his fellow campmate Ginola got in trouble with the show’s bosses.“Like The Truman Show, they are...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO