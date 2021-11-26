ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers needed for Passion to Purpose Community Action Week, Nov. 29-Dec. 5

By News Reports
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago

GALESBURG — The Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Forefront are teaming with local partners Galesburg Community Foundation, Knox County United Way, and the United Way of Greater Warren County to help mobilize volunteers across Knox and Warren counties.

Individuals of all ages, abilities, and experience levels are invited to participate by signing up for Community Action Week volunteer shifts and events. Both in-person and virtual opportunities are available at various times and locations throughout the week. Passion to Purpose Community Action Week starts Monday and runs through Dec. 5.

The week-long event is part of the Passion to Purpose initiative, a three-part series designed to help individuals throughout the region connect with local nonprofit organizations, learn about important causes in the area, and make a difference in their community.

Volunteers who participate in at least one community action week shift or event will receive a complimentary swag bag and be entered for a chance to win a $250 donation for the nonprofit of their choice. Volunteers will also have a chance to compete for additional prizes, like best picture and most hours served throughout the week.

Individuals can view the full calendar of events and sign up to volunteer today by visit myvolunteernetwork.com/community-action-week , or contact Lily Blouin, program coordinator, Forefront, at lblouin@myforefront.org to learn more.

