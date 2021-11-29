Leftover turkey? How long it’s safe for you to eat
(WJW) – While the Thanksgiving feast is over, many people have a fridge packed full of leftovers.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture , there are important safety steps to follow.
- Two-hour rule: Perishable food that isn’t refrigerated within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator can become unsafe. Bacteria can multiply quickly between 40 F and 140 F.
- Use shallow containers in the refrigerator until the Monday after Thanksgiving
- Freeze or consume within 4 days if you’re not freezing leftovers
- Reheat leftovers to 165 F. Sauce or gravy should be brought to a rolling boil.
