Leftover turkey? How long it’s safe for you to eat

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

(WJW) – While the Thanksgiving feast is over, many people have a fridge packed full of leftovers.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture , there are important safety steps to follow.

  • Two-hour rule: Perishable food that isn’t refrigerated within two hours of coming out of the oven or refrigerator can become unsafe. Bacteria can multiply quickly between 40 F and 140 F.
  • Use shallow containers in the refrigerator until the Monday after Thanksgiving
  • Freeze or consume within 4 days if you’re not freezing leftovers
  • Reheat leftovers to 165 F. Sauce or gravy should be brought to a rolling boil.

If you have questions about food safety, you can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).

