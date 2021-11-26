Check Out The Photos Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted On Thanksgiving

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet on Thanksgiving.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are off to an unbelievable start to the 2021-22 NBA season.

Curry looks like he could win his third MVP Award with averages of 28.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, and the Warriors are 16-2, which is the best record in the entire NBA.

On Thanksgiving, the superstar guard sent out a tweet with photos and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

In two of the photos are Curry, his brother Seth (on the Philadelphia 76ers) and Damian Lee.

In one of the photos is just the two Curry brothers.

After missing the postseason in each of the last two years, the Warriors look poised to be a top contender in this year's playoffs.

Prior to the last two years, they had been to five straight NBA Finals, and won three titles.



