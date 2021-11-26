One person seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Gosling (The Woodlands, TX) Nationwide Report

A traffic collision on Gosling left one person with serious injuries.

As per the initial information, The Woodlands Fire Department and Montgomery County Hospital District actively responded to the 10800 Block of Gosling at 4:00pm this afternoon on reports of a single-vehicle accident.

One person seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Gosling

November 26, 2021