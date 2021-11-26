ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACWjV_0d7NqiKx00

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

FlexShopper

  • The Trade: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired a total of 22263 shares at an average price of $2.45. To acquire these shares, it cost $54,571.50.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently posted mixed quarterly results.
  • What FlexShopper Does: FlexShopper operates as a holding company in the United States, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Vyant Bio

  • The Trade: Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) CEO John Roberts acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $2.02. The insider spent $10,100.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Vyant Bio recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share.
  • What Vyant Bio Does: Vyant Bio Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. With capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it is identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Movano

  • The Trade: Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) Director Emily Fairbairn acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $3.85. To acquire these shares, it cost $19,250.00.
  • What’s Happening: Movano recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share.
  • What Movano Does: Movano Inc is a health-focused technology company developing simple, smart, and personalized devices designed to help individuals on their health journey maintain good health today and prevent and manage chronic diseases in the future.

Timber Pharmaceuticals

  • The Trade: Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) Exec VP/Chief Medical Officer Alan Mendelsohn acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $0.47. The insider spent $4,700.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Timber Pharmaceuticals recently reported a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share.
  • What Timber Pharmaceuticals Does: Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases.

Neuronetics

  • The Trade: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) Director Robert Cascella acquired a total of 15000 shares shares at an average price of $4.10. The insider spent $61,497.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company, earlier during the month, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • What Neuronetics Does: Neuronetics is a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) rose 55.3% to $3.72 in pre-market trading after the company secured US patent directed to sequential use of methioninase & asparaginase against solid tumors. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) rose 30.6% to $9.97 in pre-market trading after dipping 27% on Monday. Allied Healthcare Products,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Five Below

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-12-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Five Below will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.29. Five Below bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) - P/E: 4.77. Franklin Wireless saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.33 in Q3 to -0.01 now. Franklin Wireless does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock. Arrow Electronics's earnings per share for Q3...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist

A next-generation growth stock and three old-school value plays were gobbled up by the likes of Ken Griffin, Jim Simons, David Tepper, and Israel Englander during the third quarter. You may not realize it, but one of the most important data releases of the quarter occurred approximately two weeks ago.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Dvorkin
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. When investing, it's not often you find great businesses that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2023

Lemonade will win the favor of investors again if it can improve its loss ratio. PubMatic must sustain its growth to become the market leader in its industry. Over the past century, the stock market has increased an average of 10% per year. While this sort of steady, index-based return might be enough for many investors, those who are willing to take on some more risk should consider the following two stocks, which have the potential to double by the start of 2023.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The need for housing will never go away, and is poised to swell as population growth outpaces current home availability. Consumers have become accustomed to having access to the internet (and all its communication options) at their fingertips. Many retailers are perpetual service providers, and the ones built to last...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Pharmaceuticals#Durable Goods#Flexshopper#Fpay#Vynt#Vyant Bio Inc#Movano Inc
The Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy as a Hedge Against Inflation

Dividend stocks can be powerful tools against inflationary pressures. Icahn Enterprises and Takeda Pharmaceutical both sport annualized dividend yields that should outpace inflation next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $313,806 In 11 Months

The S&P 500 took a breather in November, but it was still possible to pile even bigger gains to your already impressive pile this year. Huge November gains in leading stocks like Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped make up for the S&P 500's 0.8% fall in the month.
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market Tuesday, including why the selling has returned

Second thoughts about omicron related to downbeat talk by Moderna's Noubar Afeyan co-founder of Moderna (MRNA) who says the strain poses serious threats and Bancel's interview with the FT was much more downbeat than when he was on CNBC... told FT "material drop" in effectiveness... But still using several months time frame to solve things... lots of money on the line for Moderna... I have Dr. Topol on Mad Money tonight who has been the most right of the commentators save Gottlieb...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Biology
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

Alibaba is on pace to reach 2 billion global customers. Stitch Fix is saving shoppers a lot of time and hassle buying clothes online. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $10,000? 3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

General Electric's breakup plans look set to release value for shareholders. Stanley Black & Decker's long-term growth plans are being overly discounted by the market. PPG Industries will bounce back as cost pressures ease and key end markets improve. Buying a stock for the long term implies a high degree...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 REITs With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

Crown Castle sees a long-term investment cycle ahead for 5G infrastructure. Realty Income's shopping spree is paying big dividends. Medical Properties Trust offers a heathy dose of income. The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is near a 20-year low of around 1.25%. Because of that, it's getting harder for...
MARKETS
Money Morning

This Week’s Best Penny Stock to Buy Could Hand You 66% Profits

This past "Recovery Day" was anything but - stocks took an absolute pounding on Friday as news broke of a new "omicron" coronavirus variant loose in the world. The Dow dropped more than 900 points, and the big S&P 500 index lost more than 2.3% at one point. The energy...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood's Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now and Hold

Institutional investors currently own 7.7% of circulating Bitcoin. Cathie Wood think institutional investors will allocate more money to Bitcoin in the future. Cathie Wood believes the price of Bitcoin could reach $500,000 by 2026. In September, the SkyBridge Alternatives (SALT) Conference took place in New York, where many Wall Street...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Could Skyrocket in December

Uncertainties about the new omicron variant could provide a tailwind for Novavax stock. The company currently awaits several regulatory decisions for its COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax expects to file for U.S. Emergency Use Authorization this month. Don't forget about Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). It could be easy for investors to do so. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy