5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

FlexShopper

The Trade: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired a total of 22263 shares at an average price of $2.45. To acquire these shares, it cost $54,571.50.

(NASDAQ: FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired a total of 22263 shares at an average price of $2.45. To acquire these shares, it cost $54,571.50. What’s Happening: The company recently posted mixed quarterly results.

The company recently posted mixed quarterly results. What FlexShopper Does: FlexShopper operates as a holding company in the United States, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Vyant Bio

The Trade : Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) CEO John Roberts acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $2.02. The insider spent $10,100.00 to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ: VYNT) CEO John Roberts acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $2.02. The insider spent $10,100.00 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Vyant Bio recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share.

: Vyant Bio recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share. What Vyant Bio Does: Vyant Bio Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. With capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it is identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

Movano

The Trade : Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) Director Emily Fairbairn acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $3.85. To acquire these shares, it cost $19,250.00.

: (NASDAQ: MOVE) Director Emily Fairbairn acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $3.85. To acquire these shares, it cost $19,250.00. What’s Happening : Movano recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share.

: Movano recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.16 per share. What Movano Does: Movano Inc is a health-focused technology company developing simple, smart, and personalized devices designed to help individuals on their health journey maintain good health today and prevent and manage chronic diseases in the future.

Timber Pharmaceuticals

The Trade : Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) Exec VP/Chief Medical Officer Alan Mendelsohn acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $0.47. The insider spent $4,700.00 to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ: TMBR) Exec VP/Chief Medical Officer Alan Mendelsohn acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $0.47. The insider spent $4,700.00 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Timber Pharmaceuticals recently reported a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share.

: Timber Pharmaceuticals recently reported a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share. What Timber Pharmaceuticals Does: Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases.

Neuronetics