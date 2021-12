CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. In just a few days, BrewDog will make its long-awaited Cleveland debut. Taking to Facebook earlier this month, the Scotland-based brewery announced that it will officially open its newest location in Cleveland on Friday, Dec. 3. Located in The Flats at 1956 Carter Rd., BrewDog's "an incredible bar with Outpost Cleveland" will feature 28 taps pouring a mix of BrewDog and other local craft brewers, an awesome patio with river views, fire pits, and outdoor games."

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO