Beauty & Fashion

Black Friday: Kora Organics is 20% off sitewide

By Robin Mosley
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. During Kora Organics Black Friday sale you can save 20% off skin care...

www.cnet.com

whdh.com

Target reveals list of deals for Black Friday week

MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Target on Monday revealed its list of deals ahead of next week’s Black Friday sales. Black Friday deals will be available in stores and online from Nov. 21-27, the Minneapolis-based retail chain announced in a news release. Target says it will add even more deals from Nov. 25-27.
SHOPPING
WATE

The go-to gift guide for the makeup lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which makeup gift set is best? If you want to restock your makeup collection or simply want to buy a nice gift for a loved one, purchase a makeup gift set. Makeup gift sets usually work within a particular range of colors or color palettes. For […]
MAKEUP
CNET

Get 25% off makeup and skincare sitewide at Fenty Beauty

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you're looking to splurge on your favorite Fenty cosmetics, or if you know someone obsessed with all things Fenty, this is the deal you should check out right now. Starting today and ending Nov. 29, get 25% off sitewide at Fenty Beauty and 25% off sitewide at Fenty Skin with no promo code needed, plus free shipping.
MAKEUP
GeekTyrant

Ubisoft Kicks Off Black Friday Sales Today

We are coming up on Black Friday and that means everyone is putting all sorts of items on sale for consumers to enjoy. Ubisoft is no different and to sweeten the deal, they’re putting Far Cry 6 (affiliate link) and Riders Republic on sale for the first time. The sale...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

One of my favorite brands, Tarte Cosmetics is 30% off sitewide

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Tarte Cosmetics' Black Friday deal is a huge one. Using the code CYBERSZN, you can get 30% off sitewide and 50% off holiday steals until Nov. 28.
MAKEUP
Gamespot

Deathloop Is More Than 50% Off For Black Friday

One of the best PS5 games of the year is on sale for a wicked good price at multiple retailers. Deathloop, which normally goes for 60 bucks, is only $25 at GameStop as part of the retailer's Black Friday sale. Walmart will have Deathloop for $25 starting Monday. Meanwhile, if those sell out or if you're looking for free shipping with Prime, Amazon has Deathloop for $30. Best Buy also has Deathloop for $30. In short, you have a lot of options here.
musingsofamuse.com

30% Off Tarte Sitewide and 50% Off Holiday Steals

Head over to tartecosmetics.com today and save 30% off sitewide including Shape Tape Concealer and the new Tartelette Full Bloom Amazonian Clay Palette (Now $36 after discount). Use code CYBERSZN to get your discount. Use the discount on the beauty steals page to get 50% off select items like the...
MAKEUP
Android Headlines

These Rocketbook Planners Modernize Staying Organized For Black Friday

If you’re looking to better organize and plan your personal, academic, or work life, Amazon now has two styles of Rocketbook Panda Planners on sale for Black Friday. In fact, both styles are 30-percent off. That brings the price down to just $24.50, for a planner with “Executive” style pages — that’s 6 x 8.8-inch pages. Or to just $25.90 for standard letter-size pages.
SHOPPING
CNET

Score 20% off sitewide at Glow Recipe

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Glow Recipe is having a Black Friday deal that gives you 20% off sitewide using the code CYBER. And for today only, you can get 50% off Glow Recipe's Pineapple-C Bright serum that brightens acne and dark spots.
MAKEUP
SheKnows

HexClad Cookware is Up to 40% Off On Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It doesn’t matter how good of a cook you are – if your pots and pans can’t handle the heat, you’ll end up with stuck-on, burnt food; gray, un-seared meats; and a whole host of other cooking maladies. Whether those cookware nightmares remind you of your own kitchen woes, or that of a friend or family member, there’s no better time to make an upgrade than now. That’s because there’s a huge HexClad Black Friday sale happening today where you can get their pots and pans, a favorite of Oprah and Gordon Ramsay, for up to 40 percent off. This includes individual pots and pans and cookware sets, and they’re all super high-quality. Every HexClad item is nonstick, oven safe up to 500 degrees, dishwasher safe, has stay-cool handles, can be used with metal utensils, and is induction ready. Oh, did we mention that every item comes with a lifetime warranty, too? Check out the best items in the HexClad Black Friday sale below, and see all of their deals here.
SHOPPING
BabyCenter Blog

The beloved 4moms MamaRoo4 will be $72 off for Black Friday

Why people love it: It's a high-tech infant seat that moves and soothes your little one. How much is it? $168 (down from its normal price of $240) BabyCenter selects products based on the research of our editors and the wisdom of parents in the BabyCenter Community. Learn more about our review process here. We may earn a commission from shopping links.
SHOPPING
TheDailyBeast

My Favorite Mattress Is 20% Off for Black Friday

I love this mattress. It combines the best of both worlds: memory foam and traditional springs to give you both support and firmness, and as a result, a great night's sleep. Shop the rest of our favorite early Black Friday deals here. This, I’m confident in saying, is a mattress...
SHOPPING
YourCentralValley.com

Best loafers to get this fall

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which loafers are best this fall? Goodbye summer; hello fall. The season of lots of layers, chunky knits, classic denim, and sweater dresses is upon us. Tie your favorite chilly day pieces together with a pair of loafers that emulate your style.  Apart from their effortless […]
APPAREL
Mac Observer

TwelveSouth Offers Up to 75% Off for Black Friday

If you’re looking for great, high quality accessories for your loved one’s Apple products, Twelve South is a clear winner. Their cases, stands, and other accessories are always stylish and unique, and very well made. For Black Friday 2021, you can even get discounts up to 75% off your favorite accessories.
SHOPPING
windowsreport.com

Black Friday deals: Moneyspire is now 30% off

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. This is a personal finance software, it is compatible with several macOS versions as...
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Retail in focus as Black Friday shopping kicks off

Today marks the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season as investors size up Black Friday to determine the current mood of the U.S. consumer. While fears of a new COVID variant are overshadowing the shopping bonanza, many consumers will still be looking around for bargains. A variety of reports have boosted and hampered the retail sector in recent weeks, making it hard to size up an industry heavily exposed to supply chain disruptions.
BUSINESS
windowsreport.com

This beautiful smart garden is 53% off this Black Friday

Today is Black Friday and the day hasn’t yet ended! There’s plenty of deals that we’re rounding up and now we’ve encountered upon a very interesting deal – a smart garden at a greatly discounted price. We’ve spotted that the AeroGarden indoor garden is now available on Amazon at a...
GARDENING

