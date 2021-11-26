ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Newly discovered Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529 is 'red flag' but US needs to learn more, Fauci says

By Jacqueline Howard
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The United States is working to quickly learn more about the newly identified coronavirus variant B.1.1.529, which was first identified in South...

James Hill
3d ago

Not enough people dying so let's make another variant. They have been planning this world extermination for years. The World Health Organization has said the earth was over populated by 90% for the longest time.

4
Tyler Durden
4d ago

Fauci and you know who created this as a bio weapon. Corrupt Fauci and those people should be put in prison immediately for crimes against humanity and violation of Nuremberg Codes, but obviously Biden is in on it too, Congress has done nothing. Fauci lied to Congress and it’s all apparent but nobody is doing anything about it because the people in charge want to destroy the Western countries! We are under assault people WAKE UP! 🆘🇺🇸🆘🇺🇸🆘🇺🇸🆘🇺🇸🆘🇺🇸

3
Joe Biden
Anthony Fauci
Person
Brianna Keilar
