Sault volleyball team receives honors from MIVCA

SAULT STE. MARIE — Six Sault High volleyball players earned All-Region honors from the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.

Seniors Avery Benoit, Hannah Burd, Jayla Jorgensen and Faith White and juniors Mackenzie Bell and Claire Erickson were named to the MIVCA All-Region team in Division 2.

Avery Benoit was named All-State honorable mention by the MIVCA in Division 2.

Sault High received Team Academic All-State recognition from MIVCA, compiling a team grade-point average of 3.71. Individual Academic All-State honors were awarded to Kendra Blair, Hannah Burd and Taylor Pratt.

The Blue Devils finished 38-7-6 overall and won a district championship. The team was undefeated in the Straits Area Conference regular season and tournament, and won four of six tournaments in the regular season.