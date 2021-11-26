ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Sault volleyball team receives honors from MIVCA

By Staff reports
The Sault News
The Sault News
 4 days ago

SAULT STE. MARIE — Six Sault High volleyball players earned All-Region honors from the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnVkv_0d7Nniwe00

Seniors Avery Benoit, Hannah Burd, Jayla Jorgensen and Faith White and juniors Mackenzie Bell and Claire Erickson were named to the MIVCA All-Region team in Division 2.

Avery Benoit was named All-State honorable mention by the MIVCA in Division 2.

Sault High received Team Academic All-State recognition from MIVCA, compiling a team grade-point average of 3.71. Individual Academic All-State honors were awarded to Kendra Blair, Hannah Burd and Taylor Pratt.

The Blue Devils finished 38-7-6 overall and won a district championship. The team was undefeated in the Straits Area Conference regular season and tournament, and won four of six tournaments in the regular season.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
NBC News

Why scientists — and much of the world — reacted so quickly to the omicron variant

When Jeremy Kamil got his first look at B.1.1.529, the coronavirus variant that would soon be named omicron, it didn’t take long to see the differences. More than 30 mutations made the variant's spike proteins, which cover the outside of the virus and are the main targets of vaccines and the body’s immune responses, different from those of the virus that first emerged in late 2019.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball Players#Sault Volleyball#Mivca#Sault Ste#Division 2#Sault High Received#Team Academic#The Blue Devils
The Sault News

The Sault News

3
Followers
37
Post
150
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sault St. Marie, MI from Sault Ste. Marie Evening News.

 http://sooeveningnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy