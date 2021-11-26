Columbus Junction joins Rural Housing Readiness Assessment Initiative

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — A tool that will help Columbus Junction determine housing needs in the community was approved Wednesday by the city council.

Mayor Mark Huston reported that the city approved a resolution establishing a housing committee as part of a Rural Housing Readiness Assessment Initiative the city has joined.

According to an Iowa State Extension Service webpage, RHRA “helps communities self-assess their housing needs and guides them in the decision-making process when addressing those needs.

"It guides communities in considering options that ensure existing and potential residents are able to find safe, secure and quality housing that meets their needs and fits within their budgets.

"The RHRA helps communities know what kinds of housing-related information they should gather and review to make informed decisions. The assessment checklists aid in the creation of local housing policy that is appropriate for the needs and desires of a community.”

Under the resolution approved by the council, a housing committee was established to help coordinate activities related to the initiative.

Huston said members will be appointed later.

Urban Renewal Report shows decreased street construction debt

The city council also approved the city’s 2020-21 Urban Renewal Report, Huston said.

The report included an update on tax increment financing revenue the city received from the New Heritage Village Subdivision and the expenditures to cover a street construction payment.

According to the report, there was $31,473 in TIF revenue generated in Fiscal Year 2020-21. Of that amount, $27,681 was spent for the street construction payment.

The difference raised the special revenue fund cash balance from its July 1, 2020, balance of $10,092 to the June 30, 2021, balance of $13,874. The report indicated that $3,977 of the latest balance must be directed toward activities that benefit low and moderate-income residents.

The report also showed $250,918 in debt remains on the street construction in the subdivision, down from the beginning outstanding debt of $291,983.

Other business

In other action, Huston said Louisa County Deputy Sheriff Zach Archer has been hired to work part-time for the city’s police department. Huston said Archer’s hiring continues a long tradition of the city hiring county deputies to provide part-time law enforcement.

Huston also reported he and city clerk Julie Heindel recently attended a meeting on CARES Act funding at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Columbus Junction.