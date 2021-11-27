Cohasset Police Returning Mail To More Than 40 Customers After Overnight Thefts

COHASSET (CBS) — Cohasset Police say hundreds of letters, postcards, and packages were taken from mailboxes and porches overnight. Police said more than 40 people have been impacted so far.

The mail was found in the road and in yards. Officers were working to return all of it Friday.

“Residents had their mailboxes rifled through and the contents were taken or discarded on the side of the road, in the middle of the road, people’s front yards,” said Cohasset Police Lieutenant Michael Lopes.

Police said it happened on Jerusalem Road between Hull Street and Forest Avenue, on Forest Avenue, and on all side streets off of Forest Avenue.

Cohasset residents are asked to return any stray mail they find to the police station.

“We have several officers out in the area, canvassing the neighborhood,” said Lopes. “We’re in the process of gathering video footage, Ring footage, from houses in the area affected.”

The United States Postal Service has been notified and they are working with Cohasset Police to find out who is responsible.

“This time of year, we do get an uptick in reports of stolen packages from people’s front doorsteps in the holiday season, so we want people to use caution,” said Lopes.

Police offered these tips on to protect important mail: