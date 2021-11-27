ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Medford Man Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Woman At Middlesex Fells Reservation

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

MEDFORD (CBS) – A woman was sexually assaulted at the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Medford Friday morning. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Friday night that 28-year-old Brady McCue of Medford has been arrested in connection to the assault.

He is being charged with armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, kidnapping, and aggravated rape.

Massachusetts State Police said the 48-year-old woman was walking in the area of Leslie Road Trail Head when she was attacked around 8 a.m.

Ryan said that the preliminary investigation suggests McCue hit the woman with a rock several times before sexually assaulting her. He then fled the scene.

Police were able to identify McCue due to evidence at the scene. He was arrested at his residence and is scheduled to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Monday.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Boston where she’s in stable condition being treated for injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNEkg_0d7NnWIo00

State Police were searching for evidence at the Middlesex Fells Reservation Friday. (WBZ-TV)

The Fells is known to be a very scenic and popular spot for tourists and residents.

“It’s very frightening. It’s tragic if it happens because it’s been a primary attraction with the Fells to never be nervous or worried,” said Steve O’Brien of Winchester.

Many people were turned away on Friday as they pulled into the park due to police presence. The assault was originally believed to have taken place in Winchester, but Ryan said the investigation revealed it happened in Medford.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Worcester Man Accused Of Attacking Officer With Scissors, Setting Fire That Gutted Triple-Decker

WORCESTER (CBS) – Several people were forced out of their home early Monday morning in Worcester after a man allegedly swung a pair of scissors at a police officer, then went inside a triple-decker and started a fire that spread to several floors. The incident began around 12:30 a.m. on Moen Street. Firefighters knock down the flames at a Worcester triple-decker. (WBZ-TV) A woman told police that Luis Ramirez, 25, was inside the apartment breaking things. When officers later attempted to talk to Ramirez outside the home, he allegedly swung a pair of scissors and grazed an officer’s face. Ramirez then barricaded himself inside the...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Break-In Suspect Killed In Shootout With Seekonk Police Identified As Jeffrey Groulx

SEEKONK (CBS) – The man involved in a deadly police-involved shooting in Seekonk on Sunday has been identified as Jeffrey Groulx, 47, of New Hampshire. He had ties to Boston, Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said. An autopsy by the Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office found Groulx was shot three times and one shot was fatal. Early Sunday morning, police responded to break-in notification from an alarm company at a business on Route 6. They found the business had been broken and a man, later identified as Groulx, was seen leaving running away, the D.A. said. Officers found Groulx in a nearby parking lot, but he sped off in a black Honda. Moments later, he lost control, hit a curb, and rolled his car over. The vehicle came to a stop on its passenger side in a grassy area. Groulx allegedly started shooting at responding officers with an “AK-47 model rifle.” Police returned fire and took up a defensive position until the SWAT team arrived. Crews cut the roof of the suspect’s car open and found they were dead inside.
SEEKONK, MA
CBS Boston

Leonard Robinson Charged With Murdering Dejah Jenkins-Minus In Lowell

LOWELL (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection with the death of 22-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus. Leonard Robinson, also 22, of Lowell, was charged with murder, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. According to the D.A., Robinson killed Jenkins-Minus in a Lowell home on Thursday. Police were called to the scene around 10:45 a.m. to do a wellbeing check on Jenkins-Minus and her two-month-old daughter. She was pronounced dead at the scene and a medical examiner later ruled her death a homicide by multiple sharp force injuries. Her baby is safe. Police obtained a search warrant for the Llewelyn Street home and recovered multiple items, including a knife that appeared to be the murder weapon. Robinson will be arraigned on Tuesday morning.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Seekonk Break-In Suspect Dead After Crash And Shootout With Police, DA Says

SEEKONK (CBS) – The Bristol District Attorney’s office said a rifle-wielding break-in suspect is dead after a crash and exchange of gunfire with Seekonk Police early Sunday morning. The chaotic scene began around 6:40 a.m. when Seekonk Police received a notification from an alarm company about a break-in at a business on Route 6. Officers arrived about five minutes later and found the business had been broken into by a suspect who was seen leaving the area on foot. Police found the suspect in a nearby parking lot, but they sped off in a black Honda. Moments later, the suspect lost control, hit a curb and rolled their car over. The vehicle came to a stop on its passenger side in a grassy area. Police investigate an incident on Route 6 in Seekonk. (WBZ-TV) Two Seekonk officers arrived soon after. According to the district attorney, the suspect started shooting at them with an “AK-47 model rifle.” Police returned fire and took up a defensive position until the SWAT team arrived. Crews cut the roof of the suspect’s car open and found they were dead inside. The suspect’s identification has not yet been released.
SEEKONK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, MA
Medford, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Medford, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Julia Enright Guilty Of Second Degree Murder In Killing Of Boyfriend In Ashburnham Treehouse

WORCESTER (CBS) — Julia Enright was found guilty of second-degree murder on Monday. The 24-year-old was on trial for the death of her former boyfriend Brandon Chicklis. Chicklis was killed in 2018. Enright had taken the witness stand in her own defense on November 19. According to Enright, she stabbed Chicklis in self-defense as he sexually assaulted her in the treehouse on her family’s property in Ashburnham. She said she ran away and called her boyfriend who she said helped her hide Chicklis’ body in New Hampshire, which was discovered a month later. The prosecutor’s cross-examination showed her in a darker light. She read aloud from her journal. “I just have an insatiable curiosity to kill a person.” She referenced a dominatrix business she had, grave-robbing, and collecting animal bones and organs, which she said was nothing more than her fixation at the time on the controversial musician Marilyn Manson. The jury heard 10 days of testimony, including 240 exhibits and more than 45 witnesses, and deliberated for about two days.
ASHBURNHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Victim In Lowell Homicide Identified As 22-Year-Old Dejah Jenkins-Minus

LOWELL (CBS) — The victim of a homicide in Lowell on Friday has been identified as a 22-year-old woman from Boston. Dejah Jenkins-Minus was found dead by Lowell Police inside a home Friday morning on Llewelyn Street after officers were called to the building for a well-being check. A person who knew Jenkins-Minus was the one who called police to check on her. Officers found her body with signs of apparent trauma. EMS later pronounced her dead. Dejah Jenkins-Minus was found dead inside a Lowell residence on Friday. (Photo Credit: Laconia Smothers) On Friday, her death was announced as an apparent homicide, but Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says an autopsy has ruled the death as a homicide by multiple sharp force injuries. “This is not believed to be random incident,” Ryan’s office said in a statement on Saturday. An investigation into the homicide is still ongoing. As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Candlelight Vigil For Lowell Homicide Victim Dejah Jenkins-Minus Held In Mattapan

MATTAPAN (CBS) — Dozens of people gathered for a candlelight vigil on Saturday outside of the childhood home of 22-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus, who was identified as the victim of a homicide in Lowell on Friday. People could be seen hugging and sobbing while comforting her grieving mother. Relatives say Jenkins-Minus gave birth to a baby girl just two months ago. Loved ones of Dejah Jenkins-Minus hugging at her candlelight vigil in Mattapan. (WBZ-TV) Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says Jenkins-Minus was found dead by Lowell Police inside a home Friday morning on Llewelyn Street after officers were called to the building for a well-being check. Investigators say her killing was not a random act. As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Driver Goes Wrong Way For 14 Miles On Interstate 93 In New Hampshire, Eludes Police

WINDHAM, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police followed but eventually lost an SUV that was driven at least 14 miles the wrong way on Interstate 93 Sunday night. Multiple people reported the wrong-way driver around 10:30 p.m. heading southbound on the northbound side of I-93 near Exit 6 in Manchester. A trooper made his way through Londonderry and found the car still driving the wrong way, but was unable to get the driver to stop. The trooper took the next crossover and later caught up to the vehicle again, following from the opposite side of I-93 while local police tried to get...
WINDHAM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Murder#Medford Man Arrested For#Somerville District Court
CBS Boston

Deer Evades Police, Leaves Antler Behind After Smashing Into New Hampshire School

BARNSTEAD, N.H. (CBS) – A deer left an antler behind after smashing its way into a New Hampshire school over the weekend. A concerned citizen called police Sunday afternoon after seeing the front door of Barnstead Elementary School had been smashed. Damage left behind after a deer broke through a window into a school in New Hampshire. (Image Credit: Barnstead Police) When officers arrived, they were shocked to find the suspect was still inside the school – a 10-point buck in the lobby. Firefighters and police tried contain the animal. But as they went to the building, the deer slammed through a second window and ran off down Maple Street. The buck left behind part of an antler. A buck left behind its antler after smashing into a New Hampshire school. (Image Credit: Barnstead Police) Police joked that as the deer ran off, a voice could be heard yelling “On Dancer!” According to Barnstead Police, a similar incident happened the same day in Goffstown when a buck got into an auto repair shop.
BARNSTEAD, NH
CBS Boston

Mother Mourns Loss Of Lowell Murder Victim Dejah Jenkins-Minus: ‘I’m Hurt, I’m Numb’

LOWELL (CBS) – The mother of a Boston woman killed in Lowell is pleading for the person responsible to turn themselves in. “Just come forward. I’m not angry. I’m more mad that they won’t come forward,” LaToya Minus told WBZ-TV with tears in her eyes. Her daughter, 22-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus, was found brutally murdered in Lowell Friday morning. “I knew something was wrong,” said Minus. “I didn’t know what, but I knew something was wrong.” Minus called for the wellbeing check that led police to a home where Jenkins-Minus’ body was found with multiple sharp force injuries, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. “They...
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Woman Found Dead Inside Lowell Residence, DA Investigating As Homicide

LOWELL (CBS) — A woman in her 20s was found dead by police inside a Lowell residence on Friday with signs of apparent trauma. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police announced they are investigating the death as a homicide. Lowell Police say there were called to Llewelyn Street for a well-being check at around 10:45 a.m. at the request of someone who knew the woman. They later found the woman’s body with what appeared to be signs of trauma. EMS who were on the scene pronounced her dead. The woman has been identified as 22-year-old Dejah Jenkins-Minus. No arrests have been made yet.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

‘Just Part Of What We Do’: Manchester, NH Fire Captain Burned During Rescue Released After Weeks In Hospital

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Fire Captain Steve DesRuisseaux was released from Mass General Hospital on Monday, three weeks after he was burned over nearly half of his body while trying to save residents during a fatal fire at a Manchester, N.H. After saving one person from the second floor of a burning Dutton Street home on November 6, DesRuisseaux was caught in a flashover. DesRuisseaux was eventually flown to Mass General Hospital in Boston, where he remained until Monday. The veteran firefighter suffered second and third degree burns to about 35-40% of his body. “It’s just part of what we do,” DesRuisseaux said...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

Police Investigating Vandalism At Kennedy Compound On Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE (CBS) — Barnstable Police are investigating vandalism on the Kennedy Compound in Hyannisport. The broken windows were reported at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Police said three homes on Marchant Avenue and two cars parked at a home on Island Avenue were targeted. “Many of the homes in Hyannisport are seasonal and as a result, the Barnstable Police is working with Hyannisport Security to determine if any other homes or vehicles were vandalized,” police said. No arrests have been made at this time. It’s unclear what motivated the vandalism.
BARNSTABLE, MA
CBS Boston

Family Of 82-Year-Old Driver Beaten By ATV Riders In Boston Asks For Help Finding Attackers

BOSTON (CBS) – Richard Bell will spend Thanksgiving in the hospital, recovering from injuries in a horrific attack. The 82-year-old from Brookline was surrounded and assaulted by a group of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs in Boston last Thursday. Police and his family are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects. State Police said Bell was driving his Buick Century from Park Drive to Boylston Street on November 18 when 30 to 40 dirt bike and ATV riders forced him onto the curb. Several of them started smashing his windows. A group of dirt bike and ATV riders attacked a Brookline...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Police Catch Package Thief, Find Rightful Owner Of $1,700 Piano

BOSTON (CBS) — A $1,700 piano is now in the hands of its rightful owner after it was stolen by a package thief, MBTA Police said Friday. “Scrooge came early for one Boston resident but TPD saved the day,” the agency said in a statement. On Monday morning, Transit Police were notified that a man was trying to steal tools from a construction area in South Station. When officers got there, they noticed the man had a shopping cart with a large unopened box packaged for shipping. It said Yamaha Piano on it and had a shipping label with a Boston address...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Cohasset Police Returning Mail To More Than 40 Customers After Overnight Thefts

COHASSET (CBS) — Cohasset Police say hundreds of letters, postcards, and packages were taken from mailboxes and porches overnight. Police said more than 40 people have been impacted so far. The mail was found in the road and in yards. Officers were working to return all of it Friday. “Residents had their mailboxes rifled through and the contents were taken or discarded on the side of the road, in the middle of the road, people’s front yards,” said Cohasset Police Lieutenant Michael Lopes. Police said it happened on Jerusalem Road between Hull Street and Forest Avenue, on Forest Avenue, and on all side...
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

Athletic Director Of St. Michael School In Lowell Charged With Indecent Assault On Child

LOWELL (CBS) – The athletic director of a Catholic school has been charged with aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. James Parker, 24, of Methuen, who worked as the athletic director at St. Michael School in Lowell, was arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court. While the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office did not say if the charge was related to any of the students under Parker’s care, Parker has been fired from his position. “I have terminated the employment of St. Michael School Athletic Director Mr. James Parker for violating a school policy regarding communications with a student. This is effective immediately and Mr. Parker will not return to the School. This includes consulting with Father Christopher Lowe and the Archdiocese of Boston,” St. Michael School Principal Mark Rocha said in a letter to parents dated Nov. 19. The Archdiocese of Boston said it had nothing else to add to Rocha’s letter to parents. St. Michael School is a coeducational Catholic School that serves students from preschool through eighth grade.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Rhode Island Man Killed In Thanksgiving Day Mansfield Crash

MANSFIELD (CBS) – A Rhode Island man was killed early Thanksgiving morning in a crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the road. The 39-year-old driver from Rumford, R.I. was declared dead at the scene after crashing a 2009 Lexus sedan into a tree. No other cars were involved in the crash and no one else was hurt. Several lanes of I-495 were closed for about two hours while the crash was cleared. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
MANSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Revere Fire Displaces Residents Of Four-Unit Building On Thanksgiving

REVERE (CBS) – A house fire on Constitution Avenue displaced several people in Revere on Thanksgiving night. The fire started in the rear of the building and spread to the ceiling. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in the four-unit building quickly. No one was injured, and the Red Cross responded to help the people displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
REVERE, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy