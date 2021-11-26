ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nordea suspends two analysts over COVID research note equating lockdowns with prison

By Essi Lehto
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

HELSINKI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Finland's Nordea bank (NDAFI.HE) has suspended two senior analysts from publishing research, the bank said on Friday, and is investigating how a research note equating lockdowns with prison "or worse" made its way onto Nordea's website.

The 1,900-word note entitled "Papers please, and how to trade them!" said an uncertain market situation had been created by "lockdownistas" imposing vaccine mandates and restrictions.

"It used to be "two weeks to flatten the curve", but somehow it has developed to "imprison the unvaccinated (or worse)", the note said, going on to imply governments had not learned lessons on human freedom from the trials of Nazis after World War Two.

"Leaving aside the lessons from the Nuremberg trials such as bodily integrity, informed choice, the impact on civil liberties, and so on (because who cares?), lockdown policies, vaccine mandates and so on do carry costs," the note said.

Nordea deleted the note on Wednesday and said it would look into "how the analysis was conducted and the process behind its publication".

"We have initiated an internal review, and the two analysts will not write or publish during the review," Nordea's Chief communicator Tuomas Forsell told Reuters in repose to questions about the analysts named on the note, Martin Enlund and Andreas Steno Larsen.

Neither analyst was immediately available for comment.

Forsell said the publication process varies at the bank but would not comment on how and why the note criticising COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and restrictions was published on Sunday.

The note also made the unsubstantiated suggestion that booster shots made people more vulnerable to infection immediately afterwards and thus drove up infection rates. "Booster shots will likely give case growth… …a boost," it said.

The bank said it would leave medical advice to medical experts.

"It is clear that we have failed in this case, and we apologise for that," Head of large corporates and institutions Martin Persson said in a statement.

Reporting by Essi Lehto; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Slovak government approves two-week lockdown amid COVID surge -media

PRAGUE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Slovakia's government approved on Wednesday a two-week lockdown amid a record jump in COVID-19 cases, broadcaster TA3 and other media reported, citing Economy Minister Richard Sulik. The government had been debating whether to impose restrictions for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Slovaks after neighbouring Austria implemented...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Covid#Lockdowns#Equating#Nordea Bank#Nazis
Fox News

Thousands protest over COVID lockdowns in Europe

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Maryland-Based Vaccine Manufacturer Developing COVID-19 Vaccine That Targets Omicron Variant

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ/AP) —  Novavax, a vaccine manufacturer based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has started developing a new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the genetic sequence of the Omicron variant. The Omicron strain — first discovered in South Africa — has more than 50 mutations and has alarmed health officials worldwide. It is not yet clear how effective the vaccines are against it. “What we’re seeing is a number of mutations to the spike protein so I think that’s why there is a widened level of concern,” Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa told WJZ on Monday. “We’re still going to have to...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Reuters

UK urges people to book booster shots as Omicron cases grow

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - British Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged people to book a COVID-19 booster shot on Wednesday as he said there were 22 confirmed cases of the Omicron virus variant in the country. Javid said the government believed a booster campaign would help protect against severe disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Malaysia bans travellers from countries deemed at risk from Omicron

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia will temporarily ban the entry of travellers from countries that have reported the Omicron coronavirus variant or are considered high-risk, its health ministry said on Wednesday. It will also delay plans to set up so-called Vaccinated Travel Lanes with those countries, minister Khairy...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Danish concert-goer confirmed infected with Omicron variant

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A person infected with the new Omicron coronavirus variant participated in a large concert on Saturday, the Danish Patient Safety Authority said on Wednesday. The person was one of 1,600 people attending a concert with Danish DJ Martin Jensen in the northern city of Aalborg on Saturday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UPDATE1-GRAPHIC-COVID comeback caps a November to remember in markets

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The discovery of the new Omicron coronavirus variant towards the end of November has sent markets tumbling - the culmination of a volatile month for almost every asset class globally. Tuesday’s warning from the head of drugmaker Moderna , that current vaccines are unlikely to...
MARKETS
Reuters

China to ban loophole used by tech firms for foreign IPOs - Bloomberg News

Dec 1 (Reuters) - China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, closing a loophole used by the country's tech industry to raise capital from overseas investors, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Reporting by Sneha...
ECONOMY
iheart.com

Heavily Mutated Coronavirus Variant Has Scientists Concerned

A new coronavirus mutation discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned that it may be more transmissible and could reduce the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. The new strain, known as Omicron, has been labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. The new variant has about 50 mutations,...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
246K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy